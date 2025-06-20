ARK Survival Ascended v67 patch notes (Ragnarok and Lost Colony sneak-peek features)

ARK Survival Ascended just had its first big post-UE5.5 update. After a round of delays, the fan-favorite Ragnarok map has finally made it into the game, remastered completely in the new engine, and overhauled in some places to make it more polished than the overambitious original map.

Alongside it, we also got not only the Expansion Pass for ARK Lost Colony, adding a whole new Skill Tree system, but also a major patch with two big performance fixes for PC. Here's the full patch notes for ARK Survival Ascended Ragnarok (Steam Cleint V67), documenting all the changes, new stuff, and bugfixes.

Note that the patch is also out on PS5, and all the changes except for the PC-exclusive ones carry over to the PlayStation client v67 patch.

ARK Survival Ascended: Everything new in the patch today (June 20, 2025)

The pastures of Ragnarok is now doubly enjoyable thanks to better performance (Image via Studio Widlcard)

Ragnarok Ascended itself comes alongside the following:

Remastered all legacy Ragnarok creatures, items, structures and environment

New Tameable Creature: Bison

Bison New Breedable Creature: Griffin

Griffin New Boss Fight: Nunatak

Mastery Skills: Lost Colony Expansion Pass

Beast Mastery Skills

Unleash your inner alpha with the new Beast Mastery branch, focused on mounts, taming, and imprinting.

Experienced Killer (3 ranks, 1 SP each): Mounts gain +10/20/30% more XP from kills.

(3 ranks, 1 SP each): Mounts gain +10/20/30% more XP from kills. Mounted Opportunist (3 ranks, 2 SP each): On kill, mount has a 5/10/15% chance to restore 10% stamina.

(3 ranks, 2 SP each): On kill, mount has a 5/10/15% chance to restore 10% stamina. Essence Eater (2 ranks, 4 SP each): 10% chance to gain +2.5/5% damage for 20s (stacks 3x) on mount kill.

(2 ranks, 4 SP each): 10% chance to gain +2.5/5% damage for 20s (stacks 3x) on mount kill. Spectral Mount (Active, 13 SP): Mount becomes spectral for 15s - no stamina cost, untargetable, immune to dismount.

(Active, 13 SP): Mount becomes spectral for 15s - no stamina cost, untargetable, immune to dismount. Bonded Taming (3 ranks, 2 SP each): Tamed creatures gain +10/20/30% imprint bonus.

(3 ranks, 2 SP each): Tamed creatures gain +10/20/30% imprint bonus. Imprinter (2 ranks, 4 SP each): Increases imprint effectiveness by 5/10%.

(2 ranks, 4 SP each): Increases imprint effectiveness by 5/10%. Twin Imprint (Active, 13 SP): Share your imprint bonus with an ally for 60 minutes.

Wayfarer Skills

Master mobility, survival, and trickery with the Wayfarer branch, designed for solo runners, flankers, and clever escape artists.

Hot Blooded (3 ranks, 1 SP each): Boosts natural health regen by +100/200/300%.

(3 ranks, 1 SP each): Boosts natural health regen by +100/200/300%. Heavy Footed (3 ranks, 2 SP each): Reduces fall damage by 10/20/30%, and knocks back nearby enemies when you fall.

(3 ranks, 2 SP each): Reduces fall damage by 10/20/30%, and knocks back nearby enemies when you fall. Smoke Magician (2 ranks, 4 SP each): Smoke Grenades last +15/30% longer. Throwing one breaks traps and drops aggro (3 min cooldown).

(2 ranks, 4 SP each): Smoke Grenades last +15/30% longer. Throwing one breaks traps and drops aggro (3 min cooldown). Spirit Rush (Active, 13 SP): +100% movement speed for 15s; phase through tamed and wild creatures.

(Active, 13 SP): +100% movement speed for 15s; phase through tamed and wild creatures. Bloodlust (3 ranks, 2 SP each): Melee kills grant +10/20/30% movement speed for 5s.

(3 ranks, 2 SP each): Melee kills grant +10/20/30% movement speed for 5s. Barbed Blades (2 ranks, 4 SP each): Metal Sword/Pike hits have a 2.5/5% chance to cause a bleed (5% max HP over 10s).

(2 ranks, 4 SP each): Metal Sword/Pike hits have a 2.5/5% chance to cause a bleed (5% max HP over 10s). Curse Reflection (Active, 13 SP): Reflect 50% of damage taken for 4s back to attackers.

Utility Skills

Support your tribe, streamline your workflow, and maximize efficiency with the Utility branch - ideal for builders, gatherers, and crafters.

Well-Oiled Machine (3 ranks, 1 SP each): Reduces repair cost of items and structures by 10/20/30%.

(3 ranks, 1 SP each): Reduces repair cost of items and structures by 10/20/30%. Speedy Harvester (3 ranks, 2 SP each): Gain +5% move speed per harvest (max 5 stacks) for 10/15/20s per stack.

(3 ranks, 2 SP each): Gain +5% move speed per harvest (max 5 stacks) for 10/15/20s per stack. The Midas Touch (2 ranks, 4 SP each): 3/6% chance to turn a harvested node gold — gold nodes yield more resources and have more HP.

(2 ranks, 4 SP each): 3/6% chance to turn a harvested node gold — gold nodes yield more resources and have more HP. Mass Production (2 ranks, 4 SP each): 3/6% chance to double output when crafting ammo.

(2 ranks, 4 SP each): 3/6% chance to double output when crafting ammo. Strong Back (3 ranks, 2 SP each): Reduces weight of structures in inventory by 10/20/30%.

(3 ranks, 2 SP each): Reduces weight of structures in inventory by 10/20/30%. Tracker (Active, 13 SP): For 60s, detect enemy players, tames, structures, and key resource nodes (Crystal, Obsidian, Metal, Pearls, Silicate, Oil, Sulfur, Element) within 80m.

(Active, 13 SP): For 60s, detect enemy players, tames, structures, and key resource nodes (Crystal, Obsidian, Metal, Pearls, Silicate, Oil, Sulfur, Element) within 80m. Telekinesis (Active, 13 SP): For 60s, remotely access containers, toggle structures, and pick up items within 30m.

Changes

Drakelings have been added to Scorched Earth, Extinction, Ragnarok, Astraeos and The Center

Veilwyns have been temporarily added to Aberration, Extinction, Ragnarok, Astraeos, and The Center

Max Wild level is currently 100

Veilwyns will be transferable to Lost Colony Official servers starting at the map’s launch

Added a new sparkly material for Silica Pearls so they are easier to see underwater

Mammals and other non-egg layers now provide kibble from the BioGrinder

Artifact Pedestal can now also snap to Half pillars

Bug Fixes

Fixed a client crash when transferring between modded servers

Fixed an issue using ItemStackSizeMultiplier where it did not display the correct Armor/Weapon damage values on icons

Fixed Quarter Roof & Stair obstructing with Pillars and Beams

Fixed Animated Series cosmetics displaying the wrong colors

Fixed BioGrinder’s harvested resources not matching the creature’s harvest component

Fixed some egg layers not providing kibble from the BioGrinder

Fixed Maeguana only giving basic kibble from the BioGrinder

Fixed blood being red when grinding a different blood colored creature in the BioGrinder

Fixed creatures grinded in the BioGrinder popping out of existence when killed, they should now fade

Fixed various map issues on The Island, The Center, Extinction, Astraeos

Fixed some clipping and deforming issues with the Summer Bash Shark Costume

Fixed a visual issue with the Reaper Queen on medium/low graphics

Fixed inability to change name or description of a custom recipe with a gamepad

Fixed inability to toggle auto-crafting in the cooking pot when a note was inside

Fixed a visual issue with the parachute on low graphics

Fixed a visual issue when flying straight down while riding a Wyvern

Fixed an issue that caused baby Armadoggo to be unclaimable on server

Fixed several exploits

Fixed several client crashes

Fixed several server crashes

FPS DROP FIX on PC:

Developer Note: We've introduced dynamic VRAM management to mitigate instances of memory buildup caused by changes in how memory is allocated in UE5.2 vs 5.5. This build up would lead to major FPS degradation that took a significant amount of time to recover. Our temporary system adapts internal rendering settings to improve stability and prevent the FPS drop.

Cards with 8GB VRAM are operating close to the memory limit, and therefore will often have the new system turned on. When the low-VRAM circumstance is detected, this will result in a performance loss of about 15%; however, this should prevent the ~90% FPS drop. This is a temporary workaround while we work on fundamentally resolving this issue, either by restoring the 5.2 behaviour or working with Epic to fix the underlying bug with the transient VRAM allocator.

Speculative Foliage Fix on PC: Harvested foliage would reappear on the client upon login or leaving caves, but not be harvestable. We'll be looking to incorporate the fix on consoles in the coming days if there are no additional side effects.

