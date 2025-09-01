How to tame Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended

Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended is similar in size to a Megalodon, but far calmer. They tend to lurk in the open waters reclusively, and while they may look intimidating, they are not a threat unless provoked. This could land you in trouble, as their strong jaws and stronger tail can pose a threat to even the most seasoned players.

Unlike some creatures, such as the Dreadmare, the Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended is not a paid DLC. It comes free with the base game. If you're planning on conquering the deeps, this is your chance to feel like an Atlanthena. That being said, here's how to find and tame Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to find a Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended

Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

There's no fixed location, per se, to find Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended, but your best bet will be to look for Megalodon spawn points. Since the Helicoprion is also an aquatic creature, it will be found in regions of the ocean that are deep enough to house it.

Just be sure you're well-equipped with underwater gear, as you will be spending a lot of time beneath the surf while trying to tame the creature. If you happen to fail the process, death is also a possible outcome. That said, here's how to tame it.

ARK Survival Ascended Helicoprion taming guide

Remember to get Looted Items for the taming task (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Raasclark)

Taming the Helicoprion will be a monumental task and will require a significant amount of time and resources. You'll need two things to attempt taming one of these creatures: Looted Item(s) and Little Ratfish Treats.

Starting with Looted Item, you'll need Ascendant-tier stuff as the Helicoprion is very picky about what it eats. If you've been grinding for a while, this shouldn't be hard for you to come across.

You'll need a lot of Little Ratfish Treats (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Raasclark)

As for Little Ratfish Treats, you'll need to do a little deep-sea exploration (and killing) to get what you need to craft them. Here's a list of things:

Ammonite Bile

Giant Bee Honey

Tusoteuthis Tentacle

Once you have everything you need, you're ready to set out to find yourself a Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended.

Now, the goal is to find one of the highest level possible. Given the effort and time it'll take to tame one, you might as well look for the best you can in the area you're exploring.

Toss out an item to get the taming process started (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Raasclark)

To start the taming process, you want to toss out your Loaded Item near a Helicoprion. Once it is consumed, the creature will go into a frenzy. Next, you'll have to mount it, and stay mounted by pressing the corresponding buttons that flash on the screen in intervals.

Remember to stay on the Helicoprion while it's being tamed (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Raasclark)

Once it tires, you'll be promoted to feed it the Little Ratfish Treats, and you'll be able to repeat the entire process all over again. This will take a while, but as long as you're able to stay atop the Helicoprion during the frenzy phase, you won't have to restart the entire process from the very beginning.

What's the console command to spawn Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended?

If your server is cheat-code enabled, a Helicoprion can be spawned using the following console command:

Helicoprion_Character_BP_C

All Helicoprion abilities and controls

Helicoprion in all its glory (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended may not be as ferocious as the Megaladon, but that doesn't make it dangerous. When tamed, it will not only allow you to explore the deep seas with ease but also act as a battle-hardened ally with powerful attacks. Here's the list of its abilities and controls:

Bite: Left click will perform a bite attack. Helicoprion can use this attack very quickly in all directions.

Left click will perform a bite attack. Helicoprion can use this attack very quickly in all directions. Tail Swipe: Right-click will perform a tail sweep in front of the Helicoprion that can knock down others.

Right-click will perform a tail sweep in front of the Helicoprion that can knock down others. Air Dive: Pressing C while on the surface of water will have the Helicoprion leap into the air.

Pressing C while on the surface of water will have the Helicoprion leap into the air. Item Breakdown: The buzzsaw on the Helicoprion isn’t just for a show, as it can break down items within the inventory.

