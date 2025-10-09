How to tame a Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended

Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended is known as "The Lone Stalker." Instead of relying on strength, it waits in the shadows, stalking its prey, silently and patiently. When ready, it strikes and takes down its prey without a second thought. If this seems terrifying, the Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended changes its hunting style according to the time of day.

During the daytime, it hunts by approaching its prey in Ambush Mode. Once close enough, it will pounce. However, at night, rather than merely hunt, it toys with its prey, stalking and taunting them before delivering the killing blow. That being said, here is everything you need to know about the Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended and how to tame it.

How to find a Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended

Find a Megaraptor Altar (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Cjthecheesedj)

Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended can be tricky to find, but not impossible. You will have to look for the Megaraptor Altar to find the beast.

ARK Survival Ascended Megaraptor taming guide

Follow the steps to tame the Megaraptor (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Cjthecheesedj)

To tame the beast, there are a few steps involved. Some will be easier than others, but if you want your very own Megaraptor, here's what you need to do:

Find and claim a Megaraptor Altar. This will trigger the beast to spawn.

When you first encounter the beast, equip your Torch and try to attack it as it attacks you. When Torpidity maxes out, the beast will collapse and be unconscious.

Once unconscious, use Raw Mutton/ Superior Kibble to start the taming process and wait until done.

What's the console command to spawn Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended?

If your server is cheat-code enabled, a Megaraptor can be spawned using the following console command:

ValMegaraptor_Character_BP_C

All Megaraptor abilities and controls

Megaraptor abilities and controls (Image via Studio Wildcard | YouTube/Cjthecheesedj)

The Megaraptor in ARK Survival Ascended has seven unique abilities that you can make use of to gain the upper hand in combat. Here's the list:

Claw Swipe (Left Click) : The Megaraptor attacks with its claws for 25 damage. It can be used every 0.67s by both a rider and the AI.

: The Megaraptor attacks with its claws for 25 damage. It can be used every 0.67s by both a rider and the AI. Claw Finisher (R) : The Megaraptor attacks with both of its claws for 30 damage. This attack inflicts Bleed to the target, reducing 5% of its total Health over 10 seconds. This attack can only be used once after Megaraptor has performed two consecutive Claw Swipes.

: The Megaraptor attacks with both of its claws for 30 damage. This attack inflicts Bleed to the target, reducing 5% of its total Health over 10 seconds. This attack can only be used once after Megaraptor has performed two consecutive Claw Swipes. Pounce (C) : The Megaraptor pounces while in mid-air for 35 damage. This attack stuns the target for 5 seconds. Can be used every 20s by both a rider and the AI.

: The Megaraptor pounces while in mid-air for 35 damage. This attack stuns the target for 5 seconds. Can be used every 20s by both a rider and the AI. Jump (Space) : The Megaraptor jumps. It can be used again in mid-air to perform a double jump.

: The Megaraptor jumps. It can be used again in mid-air to perform a double jump. Toggle Hunt (Hold Right and Left Mouse) : The Megaraptor marks the crosshair target with Hunted debuff, which reduces its vision field by covering it with fog. While Megaraptor moves facing the selected target, it increases its Movement Speed by 20%. It can be used every 5s by both a rider and the AI.

: The Megaraptor marks the crosshair target with Hunted debuff, which reduces its vision field by covering it with fog. While Megaraptor moves facing the selected target, it increases its Movement Speed by 20%. It can be used every 5s by both a rider and the AI. Toggle Camo (Hold Right Mouse and C) : The Megaraptor reduces its aggro range of wild creatures. It can be used every 10 seconds by both a rider and the AI.

: The Megaraptor reduces its aggro range of wild creatures. It can be used every 10 seconds by both a rider and the AI. Roar (C): The Megaraptor roars without additional effects. Can be used every 3.25s by a rider, or ???s by AI.

Aside from active abilities, there are some Passive abilities as well. Here is the list:

Solitary Hunter : While Megaraptor is the only one of its species nearby, it increases its damage output by 60% and damage resistance by 33%. Also, Megaraptor does not have Mate Boost.

: While Megaraptor is the only one of its species nearby, it increases its damage output by 60% and damage resistance by 33%. Also, Megaraptor does not have Mate Boost. Isolator : The Megaraptor doubles the damage dealt against lone creatures without company around ~15 meters.

: The Megaraptor doubles the damage dealt against lone creatures without company around ~15 meters. Rock Demolisher: Wild Megaraptor can break rocks and trees by just sprinting towards them.

