How to enter the Underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero

The Underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero is one of the best-kept secrets in-game. It goes as no surprise that the developers would add a secret area that players would have to explore to find and uncover. This underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero is not just fun to explore, but has resources that you can exploit as well.
In total, there are three different entrances to get to the underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero. Keep in mind that some will be harder to access than others. That said, here's how to find and access each one.
Ways to enter the underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero
Secret Waterfall (33.7, 9.7)
Go to the coordinates and look for a seemingly normal-looking waterfall. Go through the upper part of the waterfall, and you will have entered the cave network.
Within the cave network, you will find glowing purple crystals. This is your identification marker and starting point to the underground ocean. There will be two pools of water that can serve as the entry points. Both are easily accessible, and choosing one over the other is a personal choice.
Lake Whitecliff (62.9, 73.4)
This entrance is near the Whitecliff area and is located under the lake at the given coordinates. It will be difficult to get to, as you'll need some proper diving gear to access it.
Once you dive into the water, go to these coordinates (63.9, 73.2); this is the main cave entrance that you will need to follow until you arrive at a tunnel. After you enter the tunnel, simply follow it to reach the Underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero.
Ruined Island (45.5, 34.3)
The Underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero can also be accessed near an island that has a ruined structure atop it. Go to the island, and to the north of it, at the aforementioned coordinates, you'll have to dive to find a trench.
Navigating and reaching the end of the trench will take some time, and since it's dark, it may not be your favorite way to access the underground ocean. Thankfully, there is light at the end of the tunnel. As you start getting to the end, you will be welcomed with light. Once your screen starts to brighten up, you will be in the Underground Ocean in ARK Survival Ascended Valguero.
