All bug fixes in Rust March update

There are a range of bug fixes in the Rust March update. After considering community feedback and player reports, Facepunch Studios has worked relentlessly to improve the quality of life in the game by removing as many bugs and issues as possible.

This article lists all the official bug fixes in the Rust March update.

Every bug fixed with the Rust March update

Here's a detailed list of all the bugs fixed with the Rust March update:

Fixed lag caused by new Steam friends integration when player has lots of friends Fixed windmill using the height of the terrain underneath it when calculating power even if deployed on an iceberg or rock

Fixed horses levitating after ragdolling

Fixed horses ragdolling multiple times from a single impact

Fixed Battering Ram taking collision damage from very small collisions

Fixed being able to deploy siege weapons under train carriages

Fixed an exploit allowing players to bypass Launch Site puzzle with some vehicles

Fixed broken shields not being repairable

Fixed trains not destroying barriers

Fixed a case where shooting at a player after they were ragdolled could result in invalids

Fixed mini crossbow iron sight not being perfectly centered

Fixed player being stuck moving slowly if they were pulling a siege weapon while the server restarted

Fixed items that are banned from a server due to game mode (Primitive) appearing in Rust+ shops

Fixed tea effects not expiring if they were active during a server restart Fixed Door Controller and Industrial Conveyor side inputs adding active usage to batteries

Fixed Siren Light culling too early

Fixed horse Dung culling too early

Fixed culled lights occasionally flickering on and off at a distance Fixed Electric Heater lights staying on when unpowered

Fixed camera and player spinning when entering/exiting a parenting volume in demos Fixed camera error in third person in demos

Fixed edge case error in Rock Paper Scissors if a player cancels at the same time as another player joins ‘Takehiresscreenshot’ command now works if TSSAA is active

Fixed incorrect green laser light translation key Fixed horse heads rotating strangely after alt tabbing/limiting frame rate

Fixed physics issue with horses attached to siege weapons

Fixed viewmodel error when previewing a weapon in the Workshop submit scene Fixed ‘ClearInventory’ and ‘RefillVitals’ commands not working properly when bound to a key

Fixed getting messages from users who share Steam groups but are not friends appearing in-game

Fixed demo button appearing in the Main menu if the player has no demos locally Fixed teammates getting horse control tips if a team member mounts a horse

Fixed RF receiver visually appearing activated when it wasn’t Moved the RF broadcaster reserved frequency error to a localized toast

Fixed incorrect description of Set Target option of IO Counter Grenades now show their throw animation when first person spectating Resolved ‘Failed to create agent because it is not close enough to the NavMesh’ and endless recursion AI errors

Fixed wolves sometimes appearing as sliding when they come into range Fixed memory leak in RCON and Rust+ server websocket system

Fixed ballista sometimes not mountable on uneven terrain

Fixed kickall command using the second argument instead of the first for the kick reason

Fixed some issues with the Arabic font causing some texts to disappear

Fixed bullet impact effects scale Fixed an IO wires parenting issue with garage doors, causing them to point towards the world origin

Fixed many item icons appearing pixelated when playing at high resolutions

Fixed junkpiles despawning earlier than expected when loot is taken

Fixed trains not colliding with barricades Fixed F1 console not showing if a command was clientside or serverside

Fixed signs not saving last color when entering paint mode Fixed camper bed map icon not disappearing right away when unclaimed

Fixed siege weapons floating at terrain holes Fixed another issue causing inflated vending stats

That's all there is to know about the bug fixes in Rust March update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

