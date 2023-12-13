All Destiny 2 Dawning recipe and ingredient list

Destiny 2 Dawning is the only time of the year when players are allowed to bake cakes and savories in the game and distribute them to their favorite vendors. This event lasts for three weeks, and during this period, players are tasked with baking the items by gathering various ingredients in true Vanguard fashion. To collect these ingredients, players will have to defeat different types of enemies.

Here's a quick list of all the ingredients available in Destiny 2 Dawning and the recipes they can be used in.

All Destiny 2 Dawning ingredients

There are two different types of ingredients available in Destiny 2 Dawning. One is the base ingredient, while the other is the flavor. The base ingredient can be earned by defeating enemies around the system. The flavors can be earned by defeating these enemies in a specific manner.

That said, here's a list of the ingredients:

Base ingredients

Cabal Oil : Drops from Cabal enemies

: Drops from Cabal enemies Vex Milk : Drops from Vex enemies

: Drops from Vex enemies Dark Ether Cane : Drops from Scorn

: Drops from Scorn Ether Cane : Drops from Fallen enemies

: Drops from Fallen enemies Taken Butter : Drops from Taken enemies

: Drops from Taken enemies Chitin Powder: Drops from Hive

Flavors

Delicious Explosions: Explosive kills, including rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and grenade abilities

Explosive kills, including rocket launchers, grenade launchers, and grenade abilities Sharp Flavor: Sword final blows

Sword final blows Impossible Heat: Solar final blows

Solar final blows Electric Flavor: Arc final blows

Arc final blows Null Taste: Void final blows

Void final blows Flash of Inspiration: Create Orbs of Power

Create Orbs of Power Personal Touch: Melee final blows

Melee final blows Perfect Taste: Precision final blows

Precision final blows Bullet Spray: Final blows with auto rifles, submachine guns, and machine guns

Final blows with auto rifles, submachine guns, and machine guns Finishing Touch: Finishers

Finishers Balanced Flavors: Final blows with bows, snipers, pulse rifles, and scout rifles

Final blows with bows, snipers, pulse rifles, and scout rifles Multifaceted Flavors: Multikills

Multikills Superb Texture: Super final blows

Super final blows Dark Frosting: Stasis final blows

All Destiny 2 Dawning recipe list

The list of recipes available during the Destiny 2 Dawning event is quite extensive. Furthermore, every member of the Vanguard has a specific item that they want as a gift, so you will have to keep your eyes peeled for what they require.

That said, here's the full recipe list:

Gjallardoodles (Commander Zavala ): Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion

): Ether Cane, Delicious Explosion Telemetry Tapioca (Banshee-44 ): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray

): Vex Milk, Bullet Spray Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Saint-14 ): Vex Milk, Personal Touch

): Vex Milk, Personal Touch Traveler Donut Holes (Ikora Rey) : Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration

: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration Vanilla Blades (Lord Shaxx): Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor

Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor Eliksni Birdseed (Suraya Hawthorne ): Ether Cane, Personal Touch

): Ether Cane, Personal Touch Bright-Dusted Snowballs (Tess Everis) : Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors

: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors Classic Butter Cookies (Eva Levante): Taken Butter, Superb Texture

Taken Butter, Superb Texture Dark Chocolate Motes (The Drifter ): Taken Butter, Null Taste

): Taken Butter, Null Taste Hot Crossfire Buns (Ada-1): Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Bittersweet Biscotti (Crow): Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Strange Cookies (Xûr): Taken Butter, Electric Flavor

Taken Butter, Electric Flavor Ill-Fortune Cookies (Petra Venj): Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat

Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat Etheric Coldsnaps (Variks): Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor

Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor Gentleman’s Shortbread (Devrim Kay ): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste

): Ether Cane, Perfect Taste Infinite Forest Cake (Failsafe ): Vex Milk, Impossible Heat

): Vex Milk, Impossible Heat Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Eris Morn ): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch

): Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch Blueberry Crumblers (Shaw Han ): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray

): Ether Cane, Bullet Spray Starwort Thins (Elsie Bray/The Exo Stranger): Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting

Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting Lucent Crunch (Fynch): Chitin Powder, Perfect Taste

That concludes the list of ingredients and recipes available during the Destiny 2 Dawning event.

Once you've delivered a sufficient number of cakes and savories, you will have completed most of the challenges required to unlock the Destiny 2 Star Baker seal.