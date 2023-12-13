How to unlock the Destiny 2 Star Baker title

The Destiny 2 Star Baker is one of the four event-related titles in the game. It is only available during The Dawning, which is the winter event that Bungie conducts annually in the shooter. The Dawning, just like the other annual events, lasts for three weeks only. During this period, you can participate in snowball fights around the system and bake all sorts of cookies.

A title in Destiny 2 is obtained by completing a seal. These seals have a specific set of challenges and triumphs associated with them.

Here's what you need to do to unlock the Destiny 2 Star Baker title.

All The Dawning challenges for the Destiny 2 Star Baker title

There are 16 challenges in the Destiny 2 The Dawning event card. Out of these 16 challenges, you will have to complete the first 15 challenges to unlock the Destiny 2 Star Baker title. These challenges are as follows:

Dawn of the Dawning : Complete The Dawning introduction quests "Bake a Cookie" and "Give a Gift to Zavala."

: Complete The Dawning introduction quests "Bake a Cookie" and "Give a Gift to Zavala." Amateur Baker : Bake six types of Cookies in The Dawning Oven.

: Bake six types of Cookies in The Dawning Oven. Adept Baker : Bake 13 types of Cookies in The Dawning Oven.

: Bake 13 types of Cookies in The Dawning Oven. Expert Baker : Bake 20 types of Cookies in The Dawning Oven.

: Bake 20 types of Cookies in The Dawning Oven. Bake-Stravaganza : Bake a total of 50 Cookies in The Dawning Oven.

: Bake a total of 50 Cookies in The Dawning Oven. Shopping Spree: Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva Levante using Dawning Spirit.

Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva Levante using Dawning Spirit. Ice Cold Combat: Defeat combatants with snowballs anywhere in the system.

Defeat combatants with snowballs anywhere in the system. Yarn Maker: Defeat players or combatants with Strand weapons or abilities.

Defeat players or combatants with Strand weapons or abilities. Deep Freeze: Defeat players or combatants with Stasis weapons or abilities.

Defeat players or combatants with Stasis weapons or abilities. Thundersnow: Defeat players or combatants with Arc weapons or abilities.

Defeat players or combatants with Arc weapons or abilities. Snowmelt: Defeat players or combatants with Solar weapons or abilities.

Defeat players or combatants with Solar weapons or abilities. They Call It sNOw: Defeat players or combatants with Void weapons or abilities.

Defeat players or combatants with Void weapons or abilities. Vanguard Eternity: Complete six Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities.

Complete six Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities. Snowstruck: Spawn snowballs by defeating combatants in valid activities around the system.

Spawn snowballs by defeating combatants in valid activities around the system. Competitive Spirit: Complete 10 Crucible or Gambit activities.

Complete 10 Crucible or Gambit activities. Star Baker: Complete Event Challenges during The Dawning.

Completing all these challenges will reward you with XP, while some will reward you with weapons like the Destiny 2 Albedo Wing.

Can you gild the Destiny 2 Star Baker title?

Despite it being an event-based title, the Star Baker can be gilded. To gild it, you will have to complete additional challenges. These challenges shouldn't be confused with the Destiny 2 Weekly Challenges for the Season of the Wish. They are as follows:

Frozen Doom: Defeat combatants anywhere in the system with snowballs.

Defeat combatants anywhere in the system with snowballs. Reason for the Season: Give different vendors gifts during The Dawning.

Give different vendors gifts during The Dawning. Joyous Spirit: Spend Dawning spirit.

Spend Dawning spirit. Cheerful Destruction: Defeat combatants with Dawning weapons.

However, you need to keep in mind that title gilding resets annually. Unfortunately, there are no armor pieces like the Destiny 2 Efrideet's Iron Cloak, which you can farm over the course of an event and transmog into cosmetics later on.