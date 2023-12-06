Destiny 2 Efrideet's Iron Cloak: Best farm method, how to get, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has brought some fan favorites within the Iron Banner inventory. With just the second weekly reset, Bungie decided to deploy the first Iron Banner of the season, including some attractive ornaments. This article will focus on one particular ornament that is currently free for all Guardians, called Efrideet's Iron Cloak.

Hailed as one of the best ornaments for the Hunter class, Efrideet's Iron Cloak was introduced with the Year 1 expansion, Warmind. Hunters can equip the ornament for the first time in six years, making this class item skin special for many Hunter mains.

This article will guide you through everything needed to acquire Efrideet's Iron Cloak ornament from Iron Banner.

How to get Efrideet's Iron Cloak quickly in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Iron Banner

Efrideet's Iron Cloak is a Legendary ornament for Hunter's class item, obtainable from Saladin's inventory. Spawn on the Courtyard waypoint of the Tower and approach Saladin to open his inventory. Head to the second page in his inventory and look for the section that says "Legacy Ornament II." Being online with your Hunter class is essential, as different classes show different armor sets.

Legacy Ornament II in Destiny 2. (Image via Bungie)

Efrideet's Iron Cloak is in the middle, requiring 3 Iron Engram and 10,000 Glimmer. Some of the easiest ways to gain Iron Engrams is by farming Iron Banner reputation EXP with a group or solo. To rank up efficiently, you can equip Iron Banner armor sets and emblems for an EXP multiplier boost upon match completion.

Iron Banner EXP boost calculator in Genshin Impact. (Image via Bungie)

Five Iron Banner pieces, including weapons, armor, and an emblem, will grant an 11x boost. Your next focus will be to look for dedicated fireteams via LFG or approach solo. A fireteam will allow the matches to be fast and efficient via the mercy mechanic, regardless of whether you win or lose.

Either way, the amount of EXP gained at the end should be enough to level up your Iron Banner rank. Additionally, with each Iron Banner rank, you will receive an Engram. As mentioned, use three Engrams with Glimmer to purchase one of Efrideet's Iron Cloaks from Saladin.

How to quickly get Synthweave Template in Destiny 2?

Half of the job is done once you acquire the ornament. Now, you will need to craft it from your inventory with the help of a Synthweave Template. If by any chance you are missing one of these Templates, follow this process:

Head to Ada-1 and pick up a bounty for any activity. Since you will be engaging in Iron Banner, picking up PvP bounties is recommended.

Objectives are random, so complete the goal asked by the bounty and return to Ada-1 with 100 Synthcords.

Head to the Loom, located behind Ada-1, and deposit 100 Synthcords for a Template.

Use this Template to unlock Efrideet's Iron Cloak ornament from the Class Armor section under Appearance Customization.

Crucible bounty from Ada-1 in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The ornament will now become available for all legendary Hunter cloaks in your inventory.