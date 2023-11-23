Destiny 2 fireteam finder comes to Season of the Wish, but with a twist

Developers have been working on the Destiny 2 fireteam finder for a while. Although there is an official fireteam finder on the companion app and the website, it does not exist within the game. This feature was set to go live in The Final Shape, which happens to be the last expansion in the Light vs Darkness saga, but Bungie will be testing it in Season of the Wish.

For a game with a lot of co-op content, a fireteam finder is an absolute necessity. That said, here's everything players need to know about the upcoming fireteam finder in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

When does the Destiny 2 fireteam finder go live?

In Season of the Wish, the Destiny 2 fireteam finder is scheduled to go live on November 30 and remain available from 9 am PST to 5 pm PST. During these eight hours, Bungie will be conducting a raid stress test. Players will be able to use the fireteam finder to group up for raids during this period.

The stress test may be called off early. Once the data gets analyzed, developers will be moving into a public beta for the fireteam finder. The primary goal of this stress test would be to ensure that the feature is scalable.

While there's no release date for the beta test as of now, Bungie is aiming to launch the beta sometime in December. However, that will entirely depend upon the results of the stress test. That said, the developers are targeting a full release in January, which is a month before the Season of the Wish ends.

The Destiny 2 fireteam finder on the companion app and the website will still be available throughout the beta stages. It will be removed and reworked only after the full version arrives in the game. If everything goes smoothly, it will reduce the time taken to find a team.

Furthermore, endgame activities like raids and dungeons will be more accessible to those who don't have a clan or usually head into the game solo and only participate in matchmade activities. Notably, developers are conducting the stress test a day early, which prevents any problems with the new dungeon launch scheduled for December 1.