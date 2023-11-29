All Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, explored

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish went live on November 28, 2023. Although it's been extended by a few months, the current season will explore a storyline revolving around Riven, the last Ahamkara, her eggs, and the 15th Wish inscribed on Savathun's wings.
As you progress through the season, they'll be able to unlock rewards from the season pass as well.
Every time a new season goes live, Bungie adds a new pass. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the rewards you can earn in the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass.
How to unlock all Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards
To unlock the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, you will have to keep completing all the weekly challenges that go live with every weekly reset. What's interesting is that there are two basic tracks in the season pass: free track and premium track.
The free track is available to everyone by default and contains some amazing rewards. However, if you want some additional crafting materials, cosmetics, and quicker access to the seasonal Exotic, you will have to purchase the premium version of it.
Here's a list of all the rewards in the season pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish:
Rank
Free track
Premium track
1
Dragon’s Breath
2
3x Upgrade Module
5x Enhancement Core
3
5,000x Glimmer
Ritual Glimmer Boost I
4
3x Upgrade Module
Wish Engram
5
5x Enhancement Core
Small Fireteam XP Boost
6
6,000x Glimmer
Valor At Dusk Shader
7
Eververse Engram
Small XP Boost
8
3x Upgrade Module
10,000x Glimmer
9
200x Bright Dust
5x Enhancement Core
10
6,000x Glimmer
Censered Legendary Finisher
11
2x Upgrade Module
Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha
12
8,000x Glimmer
Lair Key
13
Eververse Engram
Wish Engram
14
2x Upgrade Module
10,000x Glimmer
15
5x Enhancement Core
5x Enhancement Core
16
8,000x Glimmer
Small XP Boost
17
Eververse Engram
12,000x Glimmer
18
2x Upgrade Module
Manifested Power Legendary Transmat Effect
19
250x Bright Dust
3x Upgrade Module
20
Scalar Potential Legendary Pulse Rife
Ritual Glimmer Boost II
21
2x Upgrade Module
5x Enhancement Core
22
Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
23
Eververse Engram
25,000x Glimmer
24
Lair Key
25
Legendary Engram
Exotic Engram
26
2x Upgrade Module
Small Fioreteam XP Boost
27
Eververse Engram
800x Bright Dust
28
Season of the Wish Arms Masterwork Boost
29
300x Bright Dust
25,000x Glimmer
30
Appetence Legendary Trace Rifle
Nostos Exotic Sparrow
31
5x Enhancement Core
32
Spirit of Riven Reputation Bonus I
33
Eververse Engram
25,000x Glimmer
34
3x Upgrade Module
35
Dragon’s Breath Exotic Rocket Launcher
Wish Engram
36
Small XP Boost
37
Eververse Engram
5x Enhancement Core
38
Season of the Wish Legs Masterwork Boost
39
30,000x Glimmer
40
400x Bright Dust
Dreamweaver Legendary Shader
41
Wish Engram
42
5x Enhancement Core
43
Eververse Engram
Armor Scrounger
44
5x Enhancement Core
45
Exotic Engram
Many-Voiced Projection Legendary Ghost Projection
46
Small XP Boost
47
Eververse Engram
Deepsight Harmonizer
48
Season of the Wish Class Masterwork Boost
49
40,000x Glimmer
50
500x Bright Dust
Anthemic Invocation Shell Exotic Ghost Shell
51
Scalar Potential Masterwork Bonus
52
Lair Key
53
Eververse Engram
5x Enhancement Core
54
3x Upgrade Module
55
Exotic Cipher
Wish Engram
56
Small Fireteam XP Boost
57
Deepsight Harmonizer
Wyrmguard Gloves
58
Season of the Wish Chest Masterwork Boost
59
Exotic Engram
60
650x Bright Dust
Wyrmguard Boots
61
Appetence Masterwork Bonus
62
Deepsight Harmonizer
63
Eververse Engram
3x Enhancement Prism
64
Anthemic Invocation Gloves
65
Exotic Engram
Exotic Engram
66
Small XP Boost
67
Eververse Engram
Wyrmguard Bond
68
Season of the Wish Head Masterwork Boost
69
5x Raid Banner
70
800x Bright Dust
Spirit of Riven Reputation Bonus II
71
Weapon Scrounger
72
3x Enhancement Prism
73
Eververse Engram
Anthemic Invocation Boots
74
45,000x Glimmer
75
5x Raid Banner
76
Small XP Boost
77
Deepsight Harmonizer
Wyrmguard Robe
78
1,000x Bright Dust
79
Exotic Engram
80
1,000x Bright Dust
Luminous Vigil Legendary Emote
81
Advanced Weapon Scrounger
82
50,000x Glimmer
83
Eververse Engram
Anthemic Invocation Bond
84
Deepsight Harmonizer
85
Ascendant Shard
86
Small Fireteam XP Boost
87
Eververse Engram
Wyrmguard Hood
88
Exotic Engram
89
Ascendant Alloy
90
1,400x Bright Dust
Ascendant Shard
91
Anthemic Invocation Tabard
92
Lair Key
93
Deepsight Harmonizer
5x Raid Banner
94
Ascendant Shard
95
Ascendant Alloy
96
1,200x Bright Dust
97
Eververse Engram
Anthemic Invocation Hood
98
Exotic Engram
99
Dragon Summon Exotic Emote
100
2,000x Bright Dust
Dying Dream Exotic Weapon Ornament
How to level up quickly in Destiny 2
Leveling up in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is quite simple. Over the past few seasons, the developer has made XP gain very passive. So, all you need to do is keep completing activities. The more difficult the activity, the higher the XP gain.
While you're doing this, make sure you collect vendor bounties. Completing them will also net you a good chunk of XP, which will make your leveling easier. Moreover, if you're looking to level up even quicker, make sure you complete the weekly challenges. There are currently six of them, and more will be added as the season progresses.
More often than not, you will be able to complete multiple weekly challenges at the same time, so make sure you target these first. And finally, whenever you're claiming these bounties or challenges after finishing them, make sure you're in a fireteam while in the Tower or the H.E.L.M.
Whenever you are in a fireteam and are in a public space like the ones mentioned above, you get a buff known as Shared Wisdom. This gives you bonus XP, helping you level up quicker in Destiny 2.