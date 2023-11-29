MMO
  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, explored

All Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, explored

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Nov 29, 2023 14:41 IST
Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass
The Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass has 100 tiers of rewards (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish went live on November 28, 2023. Although it's been extended by a few months, the current season will explore a storyline revolving around Riven, the last Ahamkara, her eggs, and the 15th Wish inscribed on Savathun's wings.

As you progress through the season, they'll be able to unlock rewards from the season pass as well.

Every time a new season goes live, Bungie adds a new pass. That said, here's a quick rundown of all the rewards you can earn in the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass.

How to unlock all Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards

To unlock the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, you will have to keep completing all the weekly challenges that go live with every weekly reset. What's interesting is that there are two basic tracks in the season pass: free track and premium track.

The free track is available to everyone by default and contains some amazing rewards. However, if you want some additional crafting materials, cosmetics, and quicker access to the seasonal Exotic, you will have to purchase the premium version of it.

Here's a list of all the rewards in the season pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish:

RankFree trackPremium track
1Dragon’s Breath
23x Upgrade Module5x Enhancement Core
35,000x GlimmerRitual Glimmer Boost I
43x Upgrade ModuleWish Engram
55x Enhancement CoreSmall Fireteam XP Boost
66,000x GlimmerValor At Dusk Shader
7Eververse EngramSmall XP Boost
83x Upgrade Module10,000x Glimmer
9200x Bright Dust5x Enhancement Core
106,000x GlimmerCensered Legendary Finisher
112x Upgrade ModuleCatalyst Quest Boost Alpha
128,000x GlimmerLair Key
13Eververse EngramWish Engram
142x Upgrade Module10,000x Glimmer
155x Enhancement Core5x Enhancement Core
168,000x GlimmerSmall XP Boost
17Eververse Engram12,000x Glimmer
182x Upgrade ModuleManifested Power Legendary Transmat Effect
19250x Bright Dust3x Upgrade Module
20Scalar Potential Legendary Pulse RifeRitual Glimmer Boost II
212x Upgrade Module5x Enhancement Core
22Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
23Eververse Engram25,000x Glimmer
24Lair Key
25Legendary EngramExotic Engram
262x Upgrade ModuleSmall Fioreteam XP Boost
27Eververse Engram800x Bright Dust
28Season of the Wish Arms Masterwork Boost
29300x Bright Dust25,000x Glimmer
30Appetence Legendary Trace RifleNostos Exotic Sparrow
315x Enhancement Core
32Spirit of Riven Reputation Bonus I
33Eververse Engram25,000x Glimmer
343x Upgrade Module
35Dragon’s Breath Exotic Rocket LauncherWish Engram
36Small XP Boost
37Eververse Engram5x Enhancement Core
38Season of the Wish Legs Masterwork Boost
3930,000x Glimmer
40400x Bright DustDreamweaver Legendary Shader
41Wish Engram
425x Enhancement Core
43Eververse EngramArmor Scrounger
445x Enhancement Core
45Exotic EngramMany-Voiced Projection Legendary Ghost Projection
46Small XP Boost
47Eververse EngramDeepsight Harmonizer
48Season of the Wish Class Masterwork Boost
4940,000x Glimmer
50500x Bright DustAnthemic Invocation Shell Exotic Ghost Shell
51Scalar Potential Masterwork Bonus
52Lair Key
53Eververse Engram5x Enhancement Core
543x Upgrade Module
55Exotic CipherWish Engram
56Small Fireteam XP Boost
57Deepsight HarmonizerWyrmguard Gloves
58Season of the Wish Chest Masterwork Boost
59Exotic Engram
60650x Bright DustWyrmguard Boots
61Appetence Masterwork Bonus
62Deepsight Harmonizer
63Eververse Engram3x Enhancement Prism
64Anthemic Invocation Gloves
65Exotic EngramExotic Engram
66Small XP Boost
67Eververse EngramWyrmguard Bond
68Season of the Wish Head Masterwork Boost
695x Raid Banner
70800x Bright DustSpirit of Riven Reputation Bonus II
71Weapon Scrounger
723x Enhancement Prism
73Eververse EngramAnthemic Invocation Boots
7445,000x Glimmer
755x Raid Banner
76Small XP Boost
77Deepsight HarmonizerWyrmguard Robe
781,000x Bright Dust
79Exotic Engram
801,000x Bright DustLuminous Vigil Legendary Emote
81Advanced Weapon Scrounger
8250,000x Glimmer
83Eververse EngramAnthemic Invocation Bond
84Deepsight Harmonizer
85Ascendant Shard
86Small Fireteam XP Boost
87Eververse EngramWyrmguard Hood
88Exotic Engram
89Ascendant Alloy
901,400x Bright DustAscendant Shard
91Anthemic Invocation Tabard
92Lair Key
93Deepsight Harmonizer5x Raid Banner
94Ascendant Shard
95Ascendant Alloy
961,200x Bright Dust
97Eververse EngramAnthemic Invocation Hood
98Exotic Engram
99Dragon Summon Exotic Emote
1002,000x Bright DustDying Dream Exotic Weapon Ornament

How to level up quickly in Destiny 2

Leveling up in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is quite simple. Over the past few seasons, the developer has made XP gain very passive. So, all you need to do is keep completing activities. The more difficult the activity, the higher the XP gain.

While you're doing this, make sure you collect vendor bounties. Completing them will also net you a good chunk of XP, which will make your leveling easier. Moreover, if you're looking to level up even quicker, make sure you complete the weekly challenges. There are currently six of them, and more will be added as the season progresses.

More often than not, you will be able to complete multiple weekly challenges at the same time, so make sure you target these first. And finally, whenever you're claiming these bounties or challenges after finishing them, make sure you're in a fireteam while in the Tower or the H.E.L.M.

Whenever you are in a fireteam and are in a public space like the ones mentioned above, you get a buff known as Shared Wisdom. This gives you bonus XP, helping you level up quicker in Destiny 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...