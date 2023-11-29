All Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, explored

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish went live on November 28, 2023. Although it's been extended by a few months, the current season will explore a storyline revolving around Riven, the last Ahamkara, her eggs, and the 15th Wish inscribed on Savathun's wings.

Every time a new season goes live, Bungie adds a new pass.

How to unlock all Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards

To unlock the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish season pass rewards, you will have to keep completing all the weekly challenges that go live with every weekly reset. What's interesting is that there are two basic tracks in the season pass: free track and premium track.

The free track is available to everyone by default and contains some amazing rewards. However, if you want some additional crafting materials, cosmetics, and quicker access to the seasonal Exotic, you will have to purchase the premium version of it.

Here's a list of all the rewards in the season pass for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish:

Rank Free track Premium track 1 Dragon’s Breath 2 3x Upgrade Module 5x Enhancement Core 3 5,000x Glimmer Ritual Glimmer Boost I 4 3x Upgrade Module Wish Engram 5 5x Enhancement Core Small Fireteam XP Boost 6 6,000x Glimmer Valor At Dusk Shader 7 Eververse Engram Small XP Boost 8 3x Upgrade Module 10,000x Glimmer 9 200x Bright Dust 5x Enhancement Core 10 6,000x Glimmer Censered Legendary Finisher 11 2x Upgrade Module Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha 12 8,000x Glimmer Lair Key 13 Eververse Engram Wish Engram 14 2x Upgrade Module 10,000x Glimmer 15 5x Enhancement Core 5x Enhancement Core 16 8,000x Glimmer Small XP Boost 17 Eververse Engram 12,000x Glimmer 18 2x Upgrade Module Manifested Power Legendary Transmat Effect 19 250x Bright Dust 3x Upgrade Module 20 Scalar Potential Legendary Pulse Rife Ritual Glimmer Boost II 21 2x Upgrade Module 5x Enhancement Core 22 Catalyst Quest Boost Omega 23 Eververse Engram 25,000x Glimmer 24 Lair Key 25 Legendary Engram Exotic Engram 26 2x Upgrade Module Small Fioreteam XP Boost 27 Eververse Engram 800x Bright Dust 28 Season of the Wish Arms Masterwork Boost 29 300x Bright Dust 25,000x Glimmer 30 Appetence Legendary Trace Rifle Nostos Exotic Sparrow 31 5x Enhancement Core 32 Spirit of Riven Reputation Bonus I 33 Eververse Engram 25,000x Glimmer 34 3x Upgrade Module 35 Dragon’s Breath Exotic Rocket Launcher Wish Engram 36 Small XP Boost 37 Eververse Engram 5x Enhancement Core 38 Season of the Wish Legs Masterwork Boost 39 30,000x Glimmer 40 400x Bright Dust Dreamweaver Legendary Shader 41 Wish Engram 42 5x Enhancement Core 43 Eververse Engram Armor Scrounger 44 5x Enhancement Core 45 Exotic Engram Many-Voiced Projection Legendary Ghost Projection 46 Small XP Boost 47 Eververse Engram Deepsight Harmonizer 48 Season of the Wish Class Masterwork Boost 49 40,000x Glimmer 50 500x Bright Dust Anthemic Invocation Shell Exotic Ghost Shell 51 Scalar Potential Masterwork Bonus 52 Lair Key 53 Eververse Engram 5x Enhancement Core 54 3x Upgrade Module 55 Exotic Cipher Wish Engram 56 Small Fireteam XP Boost 57 Deepsight Harmonizer Wyrmguard Gloves 58 Season of the Wish Chest Masterwork Boost 59 Exotic Engram 60 650x Bright Dust Wyrmguard Boots 61 Appetence Masterwork Bonus 62 Deepsight Harmonizer 63 Eververse Engram 3x Enhancement Prism 64 Anthemic Invocation Gloves 65 Exotic Engram Exotic Engram 66 Small XP Boost 67 Eververse Engram Wyrmguard Bond 68 Season of the Wish Head Masterwork Boost 69 5x Raid Banner 70 800x Bright Dust Spirit of Riven Reputation Bonus II 71 Weapon Scrounger 72 3x Enhancement Prism 73 Eververse Engram Anthemic Invocation Boots 74 45,000x Glimmer 75 5x Raid Banner 76 Small XP Boost 77 Deepsight Harmonizer Wyrmguard Robe 78 1,000x Bright Dust 79 Exotic Engram 80 1,000x Bright Dust Luminous Vigil Legendary Emote 81 Advanced Weapon Scrounger 82 50,000x Glimmer 83 Eververse Engram Anthemic Invocation Bond 84 Deepsight Harmonizer 85 Ascendant Shard 86 Small Fireteam XP Boost 87 Eververse Engram Wyrmguard Hood 88 Exotic Engram 89 Ascendant Alloy 90 1,400x Bright Dust Ascendant Shard 91 Anthemic Invocation Tabard 92 Lair Key 93 Deepsight Harmonizer 5x Raid Banner 94 Ascendant Shard 95 Ascendant Alloy 96 1,200x Bright Dust 97 Eververse Engram Anthemic Invocation Hood 98 Exotic Engram 99 Dragon Summon Exotic Emote 100 2,000x Bright Dust Dying Dream Exotic Weapon Ornament

How to level up quickly in Destiny 2

Leveling up in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is quite simple. Over the past few seasons, the developer has made XP gain very passive. So, all you need to do is keep completing activities. The more difficult the activity, the higher the XP gain.

While you're doing this, make sure you collect vendor bounties. Completing them will also net you a good chunk of XP, which will make your leveling easier. Moreover, if you're looking to level up even quicker, make sure you complete the weekly challenges. There are currently six of them, and more will be added as the season progresses.

More often than not, you will be able to complete multiple weekly challenges at the same time, so make sure you target these first. And finally, whenever you're claiming these bounties or challenges after finishing them, make sure you're in a fireteam while in the Tower or the H.E.L.M.

Whenever you are in a fireteam and are in a public space like the ones mentioned above, you get a buff known as Shared Wisdom. This gives you bonus XP, helping you level up quicker in Destiny 2.