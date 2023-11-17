Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic: How to get, intrinsic perks, and more

Exotics are one of the major attractions of every season in Destiny 2. Each season, the developers introduce a plethora of new Exotics for players to acquire and experiment with in-game. In the Season of the Wish, players will be able to get their hands on an Exotic rocket launcher. Known as the Dragon's Breath, this weapon will join the ranks of the Gjallarhorn and the Two Tailed Fox.

Exotics in Destiny 2 are fun to use and are exceptionally useful in end-game activities like Grandmaster Nightfalls and Raids. So how does one get this weapon, and what are the perks that drop with it?

How to get the Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic rocket launcher

There are a few ways in which you can get Exotic weapons in the game. You either get them by completing quests, or they drop from the boss encounters in dungeons and raids. Alternatively, you can also acquire specific Exotics from the season pass.

The Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic rocket launcher will be included in the season pass for Season of the Wish. If you've purchased the premium season pass, you will be able to collect this weapon at the very first level. However, if you haven't purchased it, you will have to reach level 35 on the season pass to collect it.

Destiny 2 Dragon's Breath Exotic intrinsic perks

This weapon was first introduced in the Dark Below expansion and was later reworked in the Taken King expansion. Just like the Gjallarhorn, this is also a reprised weapon and has undergone a massive rework.

Based on the information revealed by Bungie, there are two different intrinsics with the catalyst increasing the efficiency of both these perks. Their official descriptions are as follows:

Burn the World (Exotic Intrinsic): The fuel counter passively increases the longer you go without firing it, to a maximum of x5. Firing Dragon’s Breath then empties this counter, transferring all fuel to the rocket. Rockets then embed themselves in struck targets causing Scorch damage and periodically ejecting incendiary fuel into pools around the target that inflict Scorch damage to anyone standing in them. The more fuel a rocket is fired with, the longer it lasts before detonating and the more fire it spreads.

(Exotic Intrinsic): With this Intrinsic, nearby ignitions instantly refill your Dragon’s Breath with 2 fuel. Plus, when its fuel fully refills, it reloads itself. Once you’ve got this thing in hand, make sure to pay a visit to the Gunsmith in the Tower so you can get the quest for the Exotic catalyst. Speaking of which... Pyromancer (Exotic Catalyst): This catalyst passively replenishes your Dragon Breath’s fuel faster. Eliminating combatants with this weapon causes them to spawn Firesprites, too.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish goes live on November 28, and you will be able to acquire and use this weapon from that very day!