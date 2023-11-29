Destiny 2 Swords and Signs triumph: How to complete, rewards, and more

The Destiny 2 Swords and Signs triumph is a part of the ongoing Witcher collaboration. Triumphs are usually considered milestones that count towards a seal or an emblem. While entirely cosmetic, unlocking a seal is a way for players to showcase their knowledge and skill within the game. There are a lot of triumphs that players can unlock by completing various challenges associated with them.

Whenever there's a new season, Bungie adds a host of new triumphs to the game. That said, here's how players can unlock the Destiny 2 Swords and Signs triumph and its rewards.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Swords and Signs triumph

The Destiny 2 Swords and Signs triumph is very simple. All you need to do is get solar melee kills and kills with a sword. The complete requirements are as follows:

Solar melee kills - 50

Sword kills - 100

You don't need to focus on a particular solar melee ability in Destiny 2 for the solar melee kills. Any melee ability will do if you use the solar subclass. But make sure you're using your powered melee and not your uncharged melee, as the latter won't count.

As for the sword kills, the energy type doesn't matter. As long as you keep scoring kills with swords, it's fine. You can farm sword kills in a few places in Destiny 2. You can go to the Thrallway in the Shattered Throne, or the Prophecy dungeon and farm Taken Thrall kills in the initial sections.

As long as you don't submit the Light and the Dark Motes, thralls will keep spawning, so you will never run out of enemies. While doing this, don't forget to keep a heavy ammo finder and scout mod on your helmets. That way, you will receive a continuous supply of heavy ammo bricks in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Swords and Signs triumph rewards

Once you've completed both the requirements, you will be rewarded with The Witcher emblem. This emblem is red and has an image of the wolf medallion. Furthermore, this triumph is also tied to one of the weekly challenges in the game that went live with the Season of the Wish.

So whenever you complete this triumph, you will also complete the weekly challenge. When you claim the rewards for the said challenge, you will receive a good amount of XP that counts towards your season pass progression.