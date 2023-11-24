All Destiny 2 Stasis subclass changes coming in Season of the Wish

In Destiny 2, Stasis was the first Darkness subclass introduced in the game alongside the Beyond Light campaign. At launch, it was literally broken, with many players dominating PvP by just freezing their opponents. However, the glory days of this subclass were short-lived after the developers nerfed it due to how overpowered it was.

Over the past couple of seasons, Bungie has been paying attention to Stasis once again and has been reworking and tuning it. They are now bringing some more changes to this subclass in Season of the Wish.

Destiny 2 Stasis to get a much-needed rework in Season of the Wish

As mentioned in Bungie's official blog post, the developers are bringing several quality-of-life changes to Stasis in Destiny 2. While the alterations mentioned below will be seen in Season of the Wish, more changes are set to go live in The Final Shape. That said, here are the changes as per the official post:

Fragments

Whisper of Hedrons: Removed -10 Strength penalty.

Whisper of Impetus: Now provides +10 Resilience.

Whisper of Shards: No longer provides +10 Resilience.

Whisper of Hunger: Stat penalty changed from -10 Mobility and -10 Intellect to -20 Strength.

Whisper of Bonds: Removed -10 Discipline penalty.

Aspects

Hunters

Withering Blade

Increased projectile speed by 10%.

Increased maximum projectile lifetime by 10%.

Increased maximum bounce count from 2 to 3.

Increased tracking consistency.

Winter's Shroud

Increased slow stacks applied to PvE combatants from 40 to 60.

Increased slow duration applied to PvE combatants from 4s to 8s.

Increased slow detonation size vs. PvE combatants from 8m to 9m.

Titans

Shiver Strike

Now slows players on hit, a behavior previously removed in Hotfix 3.2.0.3.

Fixed an issue where Shiver Strike would not function with the Melee Kickstart armor mod.

Glacial Quake

Now freezes nearby players on cast, a behavior previously removed in Hotfix 3.1.1.1.

On-cast freeze impulse size vs. players has been reduced from 8m to 6m.

Howl of the Storm

Fixed an issue where Howl of the Storm was not consistently freezing targets in contact with the created Stasis crystals.

Warlocks

Frostpulse

Significantly increased consistency against fast-moving targets.

Freeze detonation size vs. PvE combatants increased from 8m to 8.5m.

Penumbral Blast

Increased detonation size when impacting environment from 1.5m to 2m.

Grenades

Glacier Grenade

Reduced base cooldown time from 152 seconds to 121 seconds.

The cooldown penalties for Duskfield Grenade and Coldsnap Grenade when Bleak Watcher is equipped have also been updated, so that their cooldown times match the new Glacier Grenade cooldown time.

Coldsnap Grenade

Fixed an issue where the seeker was not consistently created in the direction the projectile was moving after a bounce.

Increased arming shape size from 0.9m to 1.4m.

Tracking strength now ramps down from full strength to 0 over the course of the grenade's lifetime, rather than immediately turning off after the seeker had reached 0.5s lifetime.

While these are the updates being made to the abilities, weapons using special ammo that freeze targets will deal 10% extra damage to foes that are already frozen in Destiny 2.

Apart from that, Bungie is considering adding something known as Frost Armor to Destiny 2. This inclusion will work similarly to the Woven Mail armor buff that players experience while using the Strand subclass in Destiny 2.

The aforementioned changes will be going live alongside the Season of the Wish. With less than a week remaining for the season to go live, it will be interesting to see how players receive these alterations.