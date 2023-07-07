All Diablo 4 Dry Steppes cellar locations and how to complete them

In Diablo 4, players may come across light-emitting icons on the mini-map known as cellars. Unlike dungeons, these spaces are small rooms where spawns of monsters can be found. Defeating these creatures rewards players with Gold and XP, crafting materials, rare and legendary items, demon hearts, and sacred weapons. Each region in the game has its own set of cellars.

This guide looks into all cellar locations in Dry Steppes, an area characterized by its harsh desert environment and rugged wilderness.

Diablo 4 Guide: How to clear all cellars in Dry Steppes

There are 25 cellars in the Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard)

There are a total of 25 cellars ready to be explored in Diablo IV's Dry Steppes region. Most of them can be located and finished right away, while two need the completion of specific side quests.

Usually found in obscure regions on the map, cellars can also be found along the side of the road. They won't be visible on the main map, but players who are close to them will be able to see them on the mini-map.

Dry Steppes cellars that can be completed by defeating monsters

Below is a list of the 23 Dry Steppes cellars that can be unlocked by defeating monsters. You can refer to the map above for the specific cellar locations.

Cellar How to clear 1) Fetid Pit Clear the maggot-infested cellar. 2) Briny Cavern Defeat glowing, soul-infused spirits before time runs out. 3) Grain Storage Three injured adventurers are fending off bandits in a decaying bunker. Keep at least one of them alive. 4) Decrepit Hive Clear the maggot-infested cellar. 5) Abahru Sinkhole Eliminate a dusty cavern filled with demons and succubi. 6) Arid Tunnel Destroy the swarms of Horrors. 7) Cutpurse's Hoard Attack the Treasure Goblins. 8) Monk's Retreat Clear the Skittering Horrors. 9) Seaside Cavern Clear the maggot-infested cellar. 10) Eroded Cove Eliminate the Horrors in a timed event. 11) Hinterlands Shelter Slay all the spirits. 12) Cannibal's Foothold Defeat all cannibals. 13) Rotting Pit Eliminate all Skittering Abominations, Fly Swarms, and Pestilent Hosts. 14) Steamy Chasm Activate the Artillery Shrine to summon Horrors and defeat them. 15) Blood-Soaked Spence Defeat five waves of enemies in a timed event to protect an abandoned keep. 16) Barren Cave Destroy the maggot eggs in a timed event. 17) Cannibal's Hold Interact with a Wandering Soul and clear sou;-infused Spirits in a timed event. 18) Sun-Bleached Excavation Slay Skittering Abominations and Pestilent Hosts. 19) Marauder's Hideaway Slay a troupe of Bandits. 20) Dark Hollow Eliminate all Marauders. 21) Dusty Mineshaft Kill the Fallen protecting the Shrine. 22) Desolate Vault Clear all Horrors. 23) Abandoned Mineshaft Slay all demons and Succubi.

Dry Steppes Cellars that are accessible via Side Quests

Only certain side quests allow access to the following Dry Steppes cellars. For information on the precise locations of the cellars, see the above map.

Cellar Side Quest 1) Zolaya's Hideout Hunger for a New Life 2) Lost Monument Crypt Malign Devotion

You must travel to the Northern Kotama Grasslands and speak with Zolaya in order to obtain the Hunger for a New Life quest. You will be handed an empty tea infuser and told where Zolaya is hiding. After being loaded with herbs from the Crate of Medicinal Herbs to the north of the entrance, the infuser must be brought back to Zolaya.

To begin the Malign Devotion side quest, you need to go to Ked Bardu and speak with Hunsun. You will receive instructions to visit Alzuuda and seek out the mason Lakren. There, you must assist in finding the Lost Monument. If they enter the crypt underneath the monument, Lakren will turn on them.

Before you can investigate the Gospel of the Mother and finish the mission, Lakren will summon a Snowy Vile Overseer, which you must defeat.

Cellars can also host events. In this case, you will receive the reward chest from the event instead of the regular cellar chest.

Players can expect to unearth valuable loot and treasures inside cellars, making for a gratifying gameplay experience. Players have the chance to find rare treasures, equipment upgrades, crafting supplies, and other rewards that can help them in their journeys by exploring these secret locales.

As you explore the various areas of Diablo 4, remember to keep an eye out for cellars. Although they are tucked away, the benefits they offer make them well worth finding.

