All Fellows (Companions) in The First Descendant, ranked

Fellows in The First Descendant are loyal companions who can make loot collection much easier for you. First introduced with Season 2: The Void Chasers update, they help you with loot management, including dismantling unwanted items and picking up what you need. Additionally, each Fellow possesses a unique ability that activates after a specific duration.

As of now, there are three Fellows in the game, with the latest one added in the Season 3 update. We’ll rank all three based on their usefulness, along with the methods for acquiring them.

Best Fellows to acquire in The First Descendant

While the Fellows themselves are quite similar, their unique abilities are what determine their usefulness. Here’s each of them ranked.

3) Hagios Sheepdog

Hagios Sheepdog (Image via Nexon)

Hagios Sheepdog was the first Fellow to be introduced in the game alongside Keelan in The First Descendant Season 2. It is a German Shepherd with the ability to recover 25% of your health every 30 seconds at max rank.

This Fellow comes in very handy for new players who are struggling to survive and have to compromise damage for equipping health-based modules on descendants. Until the introduction of Arche Tuning, the Hagios Sheepdog was the go-to pick for most players.

To farm parts for this Fellow, you’ll need to run the Void Vessels mission. Depending on how quickly you complete the missions, you’ll have the option to select one of several Intact Data Vaults, which contain parts to craft the Hagios Sheepdog.

2) Snowy Sled Dog

Snowy Sled Dog (Image via Nexon)

The Snowy Sled Dog is the latest Fellow and is quickly becoming more popular due to its ability to replenish MP during fights. It’s a Husky that can regen MP for your descendants every 45 seconds. The base recovery rate is 6%, but upgrading the Fellow will increase the recovery amount.

MP is the most critical resource in the game as it allows you to cast abilities. Naturally, many descendants require a lot of it to deal damage. Although there are ways to replenish MP, sometimes using those ways isn’t possible due to the enemy's AoE ability. That is where this Fellow comes in clutch.

If you are farming Ultimate Luna, you likely have some or all of Snowy Sled Dog parts. They are part of the reward pool for completing the Battlefield missions within the Axion Plains.

1) Vespers Hunting Dog

Vespers Hunting Dog (Image via Nexon)

A hybrid of Labrador and Golden Retriever, the Vespers Hunting Dog is the best Fellow you can acquire in the game. Its ability to replenish ammo for the weapon you are using every 40 seconds during a fight at max rank comes in handy against stronger enemies, where acquiring heavy ammo can be difficult.

Note that while the ability description may suggest that the ammo is replenished for all weapons, that’s not the case. Only the weapon you have in your hand will recover a portion of its ammo. Therefore, ensure that the correct weapon is equipped, or you will need to wait an additional 40 seconds.

Similar to Hagios Sheepdog, you can farm the Vespers Hunting Dog within the hard variant of the Void Vessels missions. The rewards, which are RNG-based, will be available to choose from at the end of the mission, based on how quickly you completed the mission.

If you don't want to grind separately for each Fellow, all of them are available for 500 Caliber within the cash shop. Acquiring all three will cost you around $30, assuming you're purchasing the 500 Caliber bundle for $10 each.

