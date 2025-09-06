The First Descendant: Everything you can do in the Lounge

One of the most notable additions in The First Descendant’s patch 1.3.3 was the Lounge. This personal housing area is available to everyone in the game and features various customization options. To access the Lounge, you must complete a short introductory quest by talking to a new vendor named Collec-T near the default spawn of Albion.

After loading into Albion, look to your left to find a new section along with the vendor in the corner. Once the mini bot explains about the Lounge, you can access the private chambers.

All you need to know about the Lounge in The First Descendant

Albion Lounge location (Image via Nexon)

The elevator beside Collec-T will take you into the main hall of the Lounge. Here, you can find other Descendants loitering around or engaging in random activities, such as reading a book or playing the violin. You can replace them with different characters, and it will also carry over the outfit you have equipped.

Garage on the left and Diorama on the right (Image via Nexon)

On the left, you’ll find a garage to place the hoverbike on display. There’s an option to customize its look, but apart from that, you don’t get to do much. Within the hall, you can change the Lounge settings by speaking with the Guide.

Moving to the right side of the entrance, you’ll find a Large Diorama Stand and Collectible Display to put various Descendant Figurines. There’s also a door leading to another NPC vendor, a Medium Diorama Room with Ornament and Collectible Display.

Lounge extension (Image via Nexon)

There’s also a bedroom in the same area, which is initially locked and requires you to reach Mastery Rank 5 and spend one million gold. While the description mentions that the room has a bed, a shower, and a washing machine, you can't hop into the shower or take a nap yet.

Bedroom within the Lounge (Image via Nexon)

You can place three descendants in your room, but apart from general customization like the hall, there’s not much to do. At the moment, the entire Lounge feels like a new spot to take pictures with other Descendants in the game and display your cosmetics.

There are some locked areas in the game that the developers may be planning to expand with new features in a future update. For example, there’s a locked glass door in the garage that leads to a new area. Another locked door can be found near the weapon stand in the main hall.

How to get collectibles for the Lounge in the First Descendant

Collectible loot boxes are the primary source of acquiring display items (Image via Nexon)

The two new NPC vendors, Collec-T and Edit-T, are the ones selling you collectibles; however, apart from a select few, others are present inside a lootbox-type system. The currency used to acquire loot boxes is Collectible Coins or Premium Collectible Coins.

Currently, the only way to obtain the premium coins is to complete the event-related tasks. You can get the regular currency by completing missions within Axion Plains. Note that you can get multiple copies of the same item from the loot box, which you can choose to dismantle or display on a different stand. Dismantling the items doesn’t give as many coins, so it’s better to keep the item until you find better ones.

