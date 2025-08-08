Wall Crasher boss guide for The First Descendant

Wall Crasher is one of the latest Colossi boss fights in The First Descendant Season 3 that features an eight-man firefight. Compared to other void bosses, this one is much larger, with some deadly attacks that can one-shot anyone lacking proper defense or the ability to dodge out of the AoE. The boss only appears once an hour, so you’ll need to wait if you miss the window.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about its ability and how to work together with others to bring this colossus down.

How to defeat the Wall Crasher in The First Descendant

A little teamwork is required to take down the Wall Crasher in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Fighting the Wall Crasher can be chaotic, but it is fun to take it down with other players. The boss spawns in the Axion arena once every hour, and the fight lasts a maximum of 20 minutes. Apart from the large health pool, the fight does not have special mechanics, so all you need is a strong Descendant and a weapon.

Ad

Trending

Like other void intercept battles, all you need to do is shoot until its health bar is depleted. The only thing you won’t have control over is what other players bring. Fighting the boss solo or even with four players will be difficult; that’s why everyone needs to have at least one good weapon.

Note: The Death count for each player is individual, and the mission will not fail even if it reaches zero.

Ad

Descendant and weapon recommendation for Wall Crasher

Serena is the best Descendant against Wall Crasher (Image via Nexon)

Since the boss has a "Normal" attribute resistance for all elements, any Descendant that can deal good damage is preferred. I took part in the fight with four different Descendants, and the most effective one was Serena, because her second ability allowed me to dodge most of the attacks by being in the air.

Ad

As for weapons, the Wall Crasher is weak to "Pierce" damage type on its weak points. If you are bringing Serena, her signature weapon "Ancient Knight" is the best option. Alternatively, the Restored Relic is also a Pierce-type weapon and has good synergy with Serena and Gley.

Throughout the fight, the Wall Crasher will perform various attacks. Getting hit by each attack a few times will be deadly, and during the special effects, it can be challenging to see what attack the boss is performing.

Ad

Here are all the abilities of the Wall Crasher:

Minion spaws

Mold minions (Image via Nexon)

Likeo other Colossi battles, the Wall Crasher will regularly spawn smaller enemies. They aren’t that powerful and serve as a resource box, providing ammo, MP, and health orbs through the fight.

Ad

Missle barrage

Missile attack (Image via Nexon)

The Wall Crasher has two launchers mounted on its shoulders that will fire ballistic missiles at all players. These missiles do have a little tracking ability, but they can be easily dodged if you know they're coming.

Ad

Void meteors

Void meteor attack (Image via Nexon)

Once the boss reaches rage, it will rain void meteors in the arena that deal a massive amount of damage. Apart from the initial splash damage, the meteors send out a small shockwave.

Ad

Stomp shockwave

Incoming stomp shockwave (Image via Nexon)

If players get too close, which many of the Descendants need to do to use their ability, the Wall Crasher will lift its leg to stop the ground, apart from the initial damage. It will also send a shockwave through the arena.

Ad

Void pylons

Void pylons create an AoE (Image via Nexon)

During the battle, the arena will be filled with void pylons that deal constant damage in a big AoE. They can be broken using skills and weapon damage. However, due to their large HP pool, it can take some time.

Ad

Incinerating laser

Dodge away from the laser

Flying in the arena will be laser cannons that will track everyone periodically and fire a burning laser. The canons will track you throughout the locking period, but the laser itself is immobile and will not track anyone.

Ad

Here are the rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher:

4-22 Trigger Module

4 of each [‘Ballistic Tracker’, ‘Dimension Destroyer’, ‘Circulation’ External Components]

1 of each Tier 8 Weapon Cores

7 of each Tier 10 External Components Cores

50 Core Amplifiers

200,000-300,000 Gold

3,200-4,800 Kuiper Shards

Defeating the Wall Crasher will only feel difficult if there are fewer players on the team or people with weaker weapons. On average, a good run will take less than five minutes, making it the best way to farm Arche Trigger Modules. If you’re lucky, a single fight will grant you all of the mods.

Ad

Check out other articles for The First Descendant:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More