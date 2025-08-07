How to get Nell in The First Descendant: Farming guide and abilities explained

The First Descendant’s Season 3 is now live, with Nell available in the game as a playable character. To acquire her blueprints, you’ll need to take down the Legion of Breach within the new open-world zone, Axion Plains. If you haven’t been playing for a while, reaching this new area requires Mastery Rank 15 and the completion of the Sigma Sector main quest.
Here’s everything you need to know about acquiring Nell and using her abilities in The First Descendant.
How to farm Nell parts in The First Descendant
Farming Nell is quite different from most Descendants in the game. Her blueprints can be acquired using the Blueprint Loot cache or the Arche Loot cache, which are a random drop from mission rewards within the Axion Plains.
The Blueprint Loot cache drops at a 20% chance, while the Arche Loot cache is an additional mission reward with a 5% drop chance. Here are all the missions that can drop a loot cache as a reward in Axion Plains:
- Sealed Residential District
- First Crater
- AX Refinery
- Technical Research Institute
- Liquefied AX Vault
- Emergency Deployment Zone
- AX Power Converter Station
Simply acquiring a Blueprint Loot cache isn’t enough, as the box contains several items. Blueprints for Nell are available with a drop chance of 6.5%. The better option would be the Arche Loot cache, which only contains her blueprints, each with a 25% drop chance.
Once you have the blueprints, these are the materials you’ll need to craft them:
Nell Enhanced Cells
- Hellion x279
- Shape Memory Alloy x496
- Entropium x100
- Nell Enhanced Cell Blueprint
Nell Stabilizer
- Metal Accelerant x515
- Hardener x330
- Entropium x100
- Nell Stabilizer blueprint
Nell Spiral Catalyst
- Monomolecular Extractor x544
- Reverse Charging Coil x437
- Entropium x100
- Nell Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
Nell code
- Acquired fully built from the Blueprint Loot cache or Arche Loot cache.
An alternative way to acquire Nell is from the MTX shop. Purchasing only the Descendant will cost you 900 Caliber or the $19.99 currency bundle. Her Tactical Field bundle costs 1,860 Caliber, or approximately $35. Nell’s Premium MTX bundle costs 2,700 Caliber, or the $49.99 currency bundle.
Nell abilities explained
After unlocking her Arche, Nell can Breach to manipulate gravity and her Ecive to expose enemy weak points. These are all her abilities:
Passive: Suspicion & Insight
- Using Ecive inflict Ecive Scan on Enemies in front of Nell.
- Attacking enemies inflicted with Ecive Scan deals additional damage.
- Enemies affected with Ecive Scan will spread the debuff to nearby enemies on death.
- Enemies under the reticle are guaranteed to be inflicted wth Ecive Scan. If the reticle is on a weak point of a Colossus, Ecive Scan is applied to that weak point.
- Efficiency increases when disarming an encrypted vault and rewards when the decryption is complete.
Active Skill 1: Breach Projection
- Fires a barrage of Breach shards, dealing damage to enemies on hit.
- If the enemy is affected by Ecive Scan, the shards create a small AoE explosion.
Active Skill 2: Ring of Breach
- Created an Arche Breach at a designated location.
- Enemies within the breach will have reduced movement speed and take more damage on weak points. The debuff increased with time and will further weaken the enemy's defense.
- Using the ability once again will cause a detonation in the area
Active Skill 3: Gravitic Reversal
- Causes gravity reversal within the Arche Breach to pull enemies in a group and deal damage.
Active Skill 4: Gaze of the Abyss
- While active, all of the firearm attacks will target an enemy's weak points.
- Increases weak point damage for self and nearby allies.
- While active, hitting enemies inflicted with Ecive Scan will increase the duration of the skill.
Similar to Serena, Nell also plays like a hybrid Descendant that you can build towards for both weapons and ability-based gameplay. Combined with the new Arche Trigger, her abilities can make Colossus fight easier.
Check out our other related articles:
- The cost for The First Descendant's eight-man raid? Last-gen console support
- Best The First Descendant graphics settings for low-end PCs
- Why does The First Descendant have mixed reviews on Steam?
- The First Descendant: How to prepare for Season 3