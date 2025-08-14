The First Descendant: Best Ines build guide

The First Descendant has a variety of mobbing characters, but since her release, Ines has secured the top spot. This electric-based Descendant specializes in crowd control but can also deal burst damage to take down tougher enemies. While her popularity is mainly due to the ability to clear a room full of enemies instantly, she also uses less MP compared to others, making her easy to build for damage.

However, only mods may not be enough to reach her full potential, especially within the Axion Plains. Here are the best builds for Ines with mod setup, arche tuning, and core components.

How to acquire Ines in The First Descendant

Ines blueprint location (Image via Nexon)

Ines was introduced during Season 2 Void Chasers alongside Keelan. You can acquire all of her blueprints through the hard mode Void Vessel mission. Completing the mission ahead of the time limit will earn you better rewards with increased drop chance for each blueprint.

The process may take time, as the rewards also contain blueprints for Vespers Hunting Dog. To make farming easier, set the desired items as a target reward by navigating to the Descendant library and pressing “G” on her blueprints.

Ines mobbing build overview

Ines Mobbing build in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Despite nerfs, her fourth ability remains the best mobbing option in her kit. Previously, her first ability was able to go through walls, making it easier to spam, but that isn’t the case anymore. However, her other skills can still damage enemies on the other side.

Having as much range as possible allows you to defeat enemies even when they are not in sight. It will enable you to clear an area without being exposed to danger. You’ll also need to use cooldown reduction mods to be able to spam the skills more.

Here is the mobbing mod setup:

Time of the Hunting Hounds (Optional)

Mid-Air Maneuvering

HP mod

Skill Concentration

Skill Insight

Front lines

Nimble Fingers

MP Conversion

Focus on Electric

Focus on Tech

Skill Expansion

Decimator

Power Beyond (Arche Trigger)

If you have the Arche Trigger unlocked for Ines, equipping the Power Beyond module will increase skill range for better AoE.

For mobbing, use her first skill to take down small targets and then use the fourth ability to create an AoE dealing electric damage. Keep applying the conductor debuff from her first ability.

Ines Void Erosion Purge build overview

Ines Void Erosion build in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Void Erosion can be a challenging task for Ines due to fewer but challenging enemies. Resource generation for her third skill is scarce, and going into the enemy line of fire using the first and second skill exposes you to danger.

However, if you’re farming for high-level cores, you’ll need to do it sooner or later. This build will make sure you can survive longer while taking down enemies from behind cover.

Here is the Void Erosion mod setup:

Mid-Air Maneuvering

HP mod

Skill Concentration

Skill Insight

Front lines

Nimble Fingers

MP Conversion

Focus on Electric

Focus on Singular

Skill Expansion

Potent Collector

Battering Ram (Arche Trigger)

You may notice some changes to the mods, but most of the build remains the same as mobbing. Instead of Decimator, use Potent Collector to recover plasma and use the third ability. Her Transendent mod, Time of the Hunting Hounds, converts all of her skills into Tech for eliminating the hassle of changing mods.

However, since we are avoiding getting close to the enemies, replacing the mod to use the skill from behind the cover is the only solution. Note that doing so will result in some of her ability to change to Singular, which is why you’ll need to use Focus on Singular.

Paired with the Battering Ram Arche Trigger module, you will be able to reduce the enemy defenses and complete the Level 10 Void Erosion Purge in around five minutes.

Reactor, External Components, and Arche Tuning for Ines

Ines Arch Tuning setup (Image via Nexon)

Ines has a good base of Critical stats that will allow you to invest across related nodes on the Arche Tuning Board. Focus on acquiring Enhanced Skill Cooldown along with all Critical nodes to make sure you can spam your skills and have them deal additional damage at all times.

Since you are using Time of the Hunting Hounds for mobbing, a tech-based reactor with Skill Cooldown and Electric Skill Power boost as sub-stats will be the best option. For Void Erosion, we recommend taking a Singular-based reactor with Skill Cooldown and Critical Hit damage as sub-stats.

Ines External Components (Image via Nexon)

Components can be tricky, as there are many options for Ines. I used a 2-set Hunter for additional cooldown on her skills, which works well with the Arche Tuning board. The other 2-set was Plague, providing Tech and Singular skill power that benefits both Mobbing and Void Erosion builds.

For components sub-stats, try to prioritize HP, MP recovery, Max MP, Defense, and MP recovery in Combat. Pair the components with HP and Defense core because Ines isn’t very tanky with the builds showcased above.

