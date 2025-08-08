Trigger Modules in The First Descendant patch 1.3 explained

The First Descendant’s Arche Trigger system is a new way to make your characters even stronger by providing conditional buffs. Trigger Modules are mods similar to Mutant Cells that you can apply to a Descendant to enhance a particular skill type. Patch 1.3 added nine Trigger Modules, which are easy to acquire but come with an RNG factor that will have you looking for the perfect roll.

Ad

This guide will list every Trigger Module available in the game, along with how you can acquire and use them.

All you need to know about the Trigger Modules in The First Descendant

You can hold 100 Trigger Modules at a time (Image via Nexon)

As mentioned, Trigger Modules enhance a particular skill for a Descendant. After the latest update, hovering over a skill will reveal its type above the basic info section. Each module provides a passive buff that can only be activated by using the related skill.

Ad

Trending

Currently, the best way to farm Trigger Modules is the Wall Crasher boss fight. A single run can give you up to 22 mods, but the storage capacity is limited to 100, so dismantle the ones you don't need.

Before you can slot a Trigger Module, you’ll need to unlock the Arche Trigger of a Descendant using the Refined Axium Crystal. You can craft one using the new resources acquired from Axion Plains. Here are the crafting requirements:

Ad

Entropium x 100

Kerasid x 100

Silentra x 100

Breach Stone Shard x 100

Once you have the crystal, head over to the Prime Hands and choose the Unlock Arche Trigger option. During the process, you may come across another hurdle, as slotting in the Refined Axium Crystal also has its own requirement.

To use the crystal, you’ll need to have a Level 40 Descendant equipped with 10 Crtstalization Catalyst and an Energy Activator. Using the crystal will cost 300,000 Kuiper Shards.

Ad

Arche Trigger unlock requirements (Image via Nexon)

Here are all the Trigger Modules in The First Descendant:

Ad

Battering Ram: Dealing damage to an enemy with a Clash-type skill causes an Earthquake that reduces the DEF of enemies in range proportional to the caster's DEF and inflicts Taunt.

Arche Leak: Using a Continuous Damage type skill grants Arche Leak. While the buff is active, hitting an enemy with a Continuous Damage skill consumes MP. The Skill Power Modifier increases proportionally to the difference between current MP and Max MP. Recover MP when using a skill or defeating an enemy with Continuous Damage.

Ad

Power Beyond: Using a Global DoT or a Ground DoT-type skill grants stacks of Void Recharge. While at max stacks, using a Global or Ground DoT skill will activate Amorphous Phenomenon under the enemy, which reduces their attack.

Gap in Time: Hitting an enemy with a normal AoE-type skill deals Additional Damage, the trigger rate for which is inversely proportional to the caster's current Skill Cooldown Reduction.

Death by a Thousand Cuts: Using a Projectile-type skill grants Residual Arche Preservation stacks, and Hitting an enemy with a Projectile-type skill while at max stacks causes an Arche Meteor to fall on the target and nearby enemies. Multi-hit provides additional stacks to Residual Arche Preservation.

Ad

Particle Conversion Emitter: Using an Ally Enhancement, Healing, Charging, or Supply type skill to grant a buff or heal an ally grants Particle Transmission. This buff converts to Particle Emission at max stacks and deals Additional Damage proportional to the caster's Skill Power when attacking an enemy.

Full Arche Jacket: When reloading, consume 20 MP to grant the next magazine Arche Coating. This effect has a chance to deal Skill Damage to enemies near the target hit by your firearm until the magazine runs out.

Ad

Kuiper Hollow Points: Replaces bullets with Kuiper Hollow Points and increases recoil. Hitting an enemy with a firearm anywhere other than a weak point grants stacks Forced Weakening. This buff grants increased weak point damage and recovers HP upon successfully hitting the weak points. Swapping weapons removes Forced Weakening.

Cyclic Amplifier: Using a skill grant and rotates Cyclic Amplification, which increases the skill power of a single Arche attribute at regular intervals.

Ad

Same Trigger Modules with different stats (Image via Nexon)

Trigger Modules cannot be upgraded or combined like traditional mods and instead come with an RNG factor. The buff they provide comes in a fixed range, and the higher number you get, the better effects the mod will have.

Ad

Check out other articles for The First Descendant:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More