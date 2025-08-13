The First Descendant: 5 Best Descendants to take to the Axion Plains

The Axion Plains in The First Descendant brought new enemies who are much stronger than other factions. If you jump into one of Axion’s missions unprepared, there’s a good chance of getting overwhelmed by the enemies. However, those missions are the only way to acquire new hoverbikes, weapons, and Nell’s blueprints, which is why you’ll need to bring your A game.

Ad

Luckily, the meta characters from Season 2 are still viable, and a few older ones have also received significant buffs. Here are the best-performing Descendants in Axion Plains.

Best characters for resource farming within Axion Plains in The First Descendant

Axion Plains feature the Legion of Breach as new enemies that have higher damage resistance compared to others. Regular Descenants and weapons may work well against smaller mobs, but once the elites and bosses start appearing, they will struggle.

Ad

Trending

Here are the five best Descendants to take into the Axion Plains:

1) Serena

Serena is the best all-rounder (Image via Nexon)

Serena remains one of the best DPC characters in The First Descendant. She can also heal allies, strip down enemy resistance, and eliminate the need to reload a weapon. With the addition of new Arche Trigger mods, her total damage output has also increased.

Ad

There are two main ways to play Serena: the first one is her Skill-based build, which we don’t recommend as the enemies in Axion Plains are a lot stronger. The second one is her gun-based build, which can reach billions in damage and is the most popular gameplay style for her.

2) Ines

Ines is the second best all-rounder (Image via Nexon)

If you want to take down enemies as fast as they spawn, Ines is still the best mobber. Her fourth ability creates a massive AoE, which is useful across every mission type in the new open-world zone despite being nerfed during Season 2.

Ad

Additionally, her third ability helps take down stronger enemies, ships, and bosses, but can be dangerous as you’ll be locked into an animation while it’s active. Despite that, she is one of the best Descendants to use in the Axion Plains.

3) Gley

With Gley, you won't need to worry about ammo (Image via Nexon)

One of the most significant additions to the Axion Plains was the ability to destroy the Vulgus drop ships using weapons and abilities. Destroying them will let you speed things up in a mission, but ships have a lot of health, and there is only a limited amount of launcher ammo and weapons.

Ad

With Gley, you don’t have to worry about running out of ammo. When paired with Restored Relic, she is one of the best area-clearing and DPS characters in the game, who can help you breeze through the missions a lot faster than others.

4) Nell

Nell has strong single-target damage (Image via Nexon)

Nell is the latest Descendant in the bunch, but her skills are on par with other meta characters when using her transcendent modules. She excels in single-target damage, but her abilities can also be used as crowd control to take down a large group of enemies with ease.

Ad

Her fourth ability is also handy during the Wall Crasher boss fight. Nell can provide buffs to teammates and herself to increase weak point damage on enemies. For the duration of the buff, all attacks also count as weak point hits.

5) Viessa

Viessa is a strong choice for Axion Plains (Image via Nexon)

Season 3 of The First Descendant brought a lot of buffs for older characters, including Viessa, who received changes to her base abilities as well as transcendent modules.

Ad

While using an Absolute-Zero build, she can use her first ability to take down ships, similar to Nell. Her fourth ability now deals even more AoE and explosion damage. Viessa may not be the fastest to take down bosses, but she is viable for the new zone if you don’t have a proper build for other characters.

Check out other related guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More