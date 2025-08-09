The First Descendant: Exterminator build guide

Exterminator is the new Ultimate Rocket Launcher in The First Descendant that deals additional damage to the Legion of Breach enemies and assault ships. The weapon comes with a decent critical chance and damage, but it has the slowest firing speed of all launchers at 50 rounds/min. Before this, the slowest launcher-type weapon was the Restored Relic, which has a base fire rate of 60.
That said, let’s find out how to acquire this weapon and what mods should be used to make a good Exterminator build.
How to unlock the Exterminator in The First Descendant
The Exterminator is available as a battle pass reward for both free and paid tracks. If you have the premium pass, the weapon will unlock at Level 4, with more copies available at Level 11, 19, 27, and 35 to max out the unique ability.
However, the free track only provides two copies, one at Level 11 and another at Level 19. The Exterminator isn’t available through any in-game content at the moment. It’s hard to tell when this weapon will be added to the loot pool, considering the Malevolent from the previous season is also not yet available.
Exterminator mod setup in The First Descendant
Since the weapon has a good amount of base critical chance, you can build upon it using Better Insight and Better Concentration. The Concentration stabilizers will further improve the crucial damage at the cost of reload speed, which should not be a problem while using Serena or Gley.
The other mods are for improving attack damage and Fire Rate, which this weapon desperately needs. At the same time, use the remaining mod slots to equip elemental mods like Fire, Toxic, Chill, and Electric.
Here is the mod setup recommendation:
- Rifling Reinforcement
- Action and Reaction
- Better Concentration
- Better Insight
- Insight Focus
- Concentration Priority
- Fire Enhancement (or as per build requirement)
- Fire Priority
- Heat Circulation
Weapon stats and cores
Besides modules, the stats and equipped cores influence the final damage output significantly. However, for the Exterminator, there is not much use outside Axion Plains. It comes with an innate Fire Attack, which you can choose to improve depending on the mods equipped.
Here are the best Augmentation cores:
- Free Augmentation: Fire Rate
- Attribute Augmentation: Fire Attack (depending on weapon mods)
- Attribute Augmentation: Fire Attack (depending on weapon mods)
- Tactical Augmentation: Fire Rate
- Tactical Augmentation: Fire Rate
In conclusion, the Exterminator is a decent weapon for mobbing, but its unique ability does not provide any benefit to the damage output outside Axion, which is a limiting factor. The fire rate is also slower compared to Restored Relic, which deals good damage, both in Axion and other zones.
