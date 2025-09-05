The First Descendant: 4 most-buffed characters worth picking up after patch 1.3.3

The First Descendant’s quest to bring characters on par with each other continues, with the latest update adding further tweaks to the playable character. While the highlight is probably the new Ultimate Descendant, a lot of older characters have seen some significant buffs to their abilities, allowing them to deal more damage, especially in Axion Plains, where most of them were struggling.

Most of the changes are an increase in damage numbers, with some abilities getting an additional effect. While the changes may not shoot them to the top of the leaderboard, they allow you to try the characters you like but couldn’t due to a lack of damage.

Note: The changes also apply to the Ultimate Descendants

Characters worth trying in The First Descendant’s patch 1.3.3

1) Lepic

Lepic's grenades go big boom (Image via Nexon)

Lepic has been collecting dust for some time now, primarily due to his generic abilities. The recent update significantly increased the damage numbers while also making changes to specific Transendence modules. As a result, his single-target damage is now stronger than ever, allowing you to flex into better AoE. Here are all of his ability changes:

Grenade Throw

Detonation Time: 1.5s to 1.2s

Explosion Range: 5m to 7m

Explosion Damage: 1170.8% to 2884.1%

Deals 1770.5% additional damage to enemies inflicted with Burn

Overclock

Cooldown: 20s to 30s

MP Cost: 20 to 40

Duration: 20s to 10s

Removed Skill Power Modifier Increase +20% and Added Skill Critical Hit Damage +60%, Movement Speed +20%

Traction Grenade

Projectile Movement Speed: +60%

Towed Height: 2.5m to 2.7m

Overkill

Explosion Damage: 2760.3% to 3824.4%

Continuous Damage: 43.8% to 286.2%

2) Bunny

Bunny is back in the meta charts, not that she ever went down (Image via Nexon)

Bunny has been the poster child of the game since launch and was someone who excelled across all activities. However, the introduction of Axion Plains pushed her down the popularity chart, as she struggles to keep up the damage. Following Lepic, she saw the most significant ability buffs to her underused abilities in the latest update. Here are all of her ability changes:

Rabbit Foot

Damage on Double Jump: 128.8% to 450.8%

Thrill Bomb

Damage: 683.0% to 887.9%

Max Number of targets: 6 to 8

Electrocution Continuous Damage: 55.9% to 72.7%

Lightning Emission

Lightning Emission Damage: 148.7% to 185.8%

Electrocution Continuous Damage: 53.1% to 66.4%

Maximum Power

Damage: 1107.2% to 3543%

Damage Increase Time maintained for 1.1s to 0.8s

Damage Increase Time maintained for 1.1s to 0.8s

3) Freyna

Freyna's poison DoT is even stronger after the update (Image via Nexon)

Freyna is currently the best one-button mobbing Descendant and can clear an entire room with just her first ability. While she could clear mobs within the mission in Axion Plains, it wasn’t as fast as others. The latest patch bumped her skill damage, including the poison DoT from her Room Zero Trauma. She currently feels much closer to Ines in terms of mobbing. Here are all of her ability changes:

Contagion Links

Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage: 188.2% to 225.8%

Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage: 200.5% to 240.6%

Toxic Reaction Continuous Damage: 133.5% to 160.2%

Venom Trauma

Projectile Damage: 718.6% to 862.3%

Toxic Puddle Continuous Damage: 160.4 to 192.4%

Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage: 188.2% to 225.8%

Panic Continuous Damage: 174.6% to 209.5%

Defense Mechanism

Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage: 188.2% to 225.8%

Despair Continuous Damage: 174.6% to 209.5%

Putrid Venom

Toxic Swamp Damage: 202.4% to 242.8%

Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage: 188.2% to 225.8%

Decay Continuous Damage: 174.6% to 209.5%

Added an effect that reduces the target enemy's Movement Speed by 25%

Venom Baptism

Unique Weapon Damage: 768.9% to 1038%

Room 0 Trauma Continuous Damage: 188.2% to 225.8%

Nightmare Continuous Damage: 174.6% to 209.5%

4) Blair

The cook is turning up the heat (Image via Nexon)

Blair was one of the base characters launched with the First Descendant. He wasn’t as popular until the introduction of his ultimate variation, which quickly became popular due to his AoE and single-target damage. However, Ines and Serena promptly took that spot due to a much safer gameplay style. The latest update improves all of his base abilities to give him a fighting chance. Here are all of his ability changes:

Pitmaster

Base Skill Critical Hit Damage Increase: 10% to 20%

Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase - Flame Zone Count

Skill Critical Hit Rate Increase per Stack: 5% to 6%

Max Stacks: 5 to 6

Blaze Up

Stack Cooldown: 12s to 14s

Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power: 72.8% to 145.6%

Burn Continuous Damage: 80.9% to 121.3%

Extinguish

Max Stacks: 5 to 6

Max HP Recovery per Flame Zone 6%

Skill Power Modifier Increase: 6% to 9%

Movement Speed Increase: 25% to 30%

Burn Taste

Continuous Damage Skill Power: 457.5% to 686.2%

Damage Interval: 0.3s to 0.25s

Burn Continuous Damage: 80.9% to 121.3%

Deadly Cuisine

Giant Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power: 1628.4% to 2035.5%

Small Fireball Explosion Damage Skill Power: 2467.2 to 3084%

Flame Zone Continuous Damage Skill Power: 72.8% to 182%

Burn Continuous Damage: 80.9% to 121.3%

With these changes, all of your old builds should feel more powerful in the endgame content. However, we recommend you take a closer look, as the game has introduced several new modules during Season 2 and Season 3.

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More