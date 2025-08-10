  • home icon
The First Descendant: ERASER build guide

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Aug 10, 2025 08:56 GMT
ERASER may become the new boss eraser (Image via Nexon)
ERASER may become the new boss eraser (Image via Nexon)

ERASER is one of two new Ultimate weapons in The First Descendant Season 3, parts of which can be acquired in Axion Plains. It is a poison-based Scout Rifle with a unique ability to apply a Corrosion debuff that lowers the Toxic-weapon resistance of enemies. While it lags in multi-hit status, ERASER has a high base critical hit rate and a very high weak point damage.

Keeping these things in mind, let’s find out what mods can be used to make a decent build for the ERASER.

ERASER mod setup in The First Descendant

Max out the mods to get the best damage (Image via Nexon)
Max out the mods to get the best damage (Image via Nexon)

As mentioned, the high weak point damage is the main highlight of this weapon, giving it the potential to be a boss killer. While you can use it for mobbing with mods like Venom Injector, it isn’t as effective as other weapons like the Albion Cavalry.

Here is the build focused on weak point damage:

  • Better Insight
  • Better Concentration
  • Rifle Reinforcement
  • Weak Point Sight
  • Fire Rate Up
  • Toxic Enhancement
  • Poison Priority
  • Concentration Priority
  • Expand Weapon Charge
  • Multi-Processor

Toxic Enhancement is an elemental mod that can be swapped based on preference. You’ll also need to swap the weapon cores based on the element you use as primary damage.

Multi-Processor works well with Descendants using Dimension and Tech-based skills like Nell’s first ability or Serena’s third and fourth abilities. If you don’t like this mod, it can be swapped with Weak Point Expansion or Dopaminergic Activation.

Weapon stats and core for ERASER

Stat and Core recommendation for the ERASER (Image via Nexon)
Stat and Core recommendation for the ERASER (Image via Nexon)

Having better stats is the easiest way to increase damage output, but the weapon won’t have them by default. To re-roll the stats, you’ll need to visit the workbench and use the Weapon Readjustment option.

Here are the weapon stats you need:

  • Weak Point Damage
  • Firearm Critical Hit Rate
  • Firearm Critical Hit Damage
  • Rounds Per Magazine or Elemental Damage

To equip cores, visit the Core Crafting Bench nearby. ERASER comes with one Free Augmentation, two Attribute Augmentations, one Tactical Augmentation, and one Precision Augmentation. Here are the recommended cores for the weapon:

  • Free Augmentation: Firearm Critical Hit Damage or Weak Point Damage
  • Attribute Augmentation: Toxic Attack or any other preferred elemental damage
  • Attribute Augmentation: Toxic Attack or any other preferred elemental damage
  • Tactical Augmentation: Rounds Per Magazine
  • Precision Augmentation: Sprint Speed or Grappling Hook Charge Time
Higher-level cores can be a little difficult to acquire, and even if you have a few, RNG is a deciding factor on what roll you get. We recommend equipping cores up to level six or seven early on, as they are much easier to acquire.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
