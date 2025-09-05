How to get Ultimate Luna in The First Descendant

Ultimate Luna lands in The First Descendant after a month-long wait, rocking a new look and a slight buff to her base ability range. She is the first character to join the ultimate roster in Season 3 and brings two new Transendent modules, one of which allows her to use the equipped weapon, while also providing support to all team members.

As with any other Ultimate Descendant, farming her parts can take some time. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Ultimate Luna and new Transendent modules in The First Descendant.

How to farm Ultimate Luna parts in The First Descendant

Research Blueprint Loot A is the primary source of Ultimate Luna parts (Image via Nexon)

Craftable parts for Ultimate Luna are available within the Axion Plains Battlefield Mission. If you’ve farmed Nell, the process is similar. Note that it may require more time due to the lower drop chance of the Blueprint Loot cache that contains the parts you’ll need.

Ultimate Luna parts are paired in a separate cache named Research Blueprint Loot A. Unlike the regular loot cache, with an acquisition rate of 20%, this one only has 10%. Moreover, the cache also contains the new pet companion parts, adding another layer of RNG.

Arche Loot B has a low drop chance but contains only Ultimate Luna parts (Image via Nexon)

Another way to farm her parts is through the Arche Loot B, which only contains her parts on an equal 25% drop rate. While it sounds convenient, the cache has a 5% drop chance, and the only method to acquire it is by completing Operational Missions, which change every hour.

Once you have the blueprints, these are the materials you’ll need to craft them:

Ultimate Luna Enhanced Cells

Compound Coating Material x538 - Found in Resource and Munition Boxes in Echo Swamp. Hard mode recommended.

Ceramic Composite x919 - Found in Resource and Munition Boxes in White-nigh Gulch. Hard mode recommended.

Entropium x225 - Dropped by Axion Plains commanders

Ultimate Luna Enhanced Cells Blueprint

Ultimate Luna Stabilizer

Monomolecular Extractor x1,123 - Found in Munitions Resource and Munition Boxes in Agna Desert. Hard mode recommended.

Shape Memory Alloy x1,039 - Found in Munitions Resource and Munition Boxes in Hagios. Hard mode recommended.

Entropium x225 - Dropped by Axion Plains commanders

Ultimate Luna Stabilizer Blueprint

Ultimate Luna Spiral Catalyst

Repton x949 - Found in Resource and Munition Boxes in Kingston. Hard mode recommended.

Nano Polymers x817 - Found in Munitions Resource and Munition Boxes at Agna Desert. Hard mode recommended.

Entropium x225 - Dropped by Axion Plains commanders

Ultimate Luna Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

Ultimate Luna code

Acquired fully built from the Research Blueprint Loot A cache or Arche Loot B cache.

Ultimate Luna Special Bundle costs a hefty $75 (Image via Nexon)

We recommend using the target-farm feature to ensure you can remove at least one layer of RNG to acquire her parts. Alternatively, you can directly purchase Ultimate Luna from the MTX shop. Only the Descendant costs 2,200 Caliber, which is around $45.

The Ultimate Bundle costs 3,000 Caliber, or approximately $55, and includes an additional outfit. If you want some extra goodies, such as a spawn animation, exclusive ecive, back attachment, and more, Luna’s Premium Bundle costs 4,000 Caliber, or around $75 in real-world currency.

Ultimate Luna’s new Transcendent modules explained

With her ultimate variant, Luna also received two new Transcendent modules to switch up her gameplay style. These are:

Battlefield Concert

Battlefield Concert will start a rave party during the fight (Image via Nexon)

Using the Battlefield Concert will lift Ultimate Luna onto a floating platform that allows you to shoot enemies using her Unique Weapon. The music notes will buff Luna, while shooting at enemies will inflict a debuff on them.

Both actions will fill the Inspiration Gauge, which will activate enhanced variants of skills and the ‘Fever Time’ effect. Once active, each music note you press will be considered a success. Additionally, the unique weapon will gain increased fire rate, and you’ll be able to inflict enemies with a more potent debuff.

Battlefield Artist

Battlefield Artist lets you use your weapon (Image via Nexon)

The Battlefield Artist transforms Luna into a gun-based Descendant, allowing you to use your equipped weapon instead of her Unique weapon. However, she can still provide support to herself and her teammates using the rest of her abilities.

Apart from the weapon, the gameplay remains the same. Once the Inspiration Gauge is full, activating the fourth ability will apply a buff to everyone. This module doesn’t do anything different. It is simply a way of allowing you to use the weapons you’re carrying.

