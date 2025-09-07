The First Descendant: Lepic build refresh (post-rework)

Lepic is a three-star starter character in The First Descendant who has been long overdue for a rework. The game itself has undergone several changes since its release, introducing new ways to power up your Descendant. While strong, Lepic’s base damage itself wasn’t high enough to compete with new characters, although the recent rework may now change one's perspective of him.
The combination of new Arche Trigger modules and Arche Tuning, paired with increased damage numbers, makes him much more viable across all in-game content. The changes also apply to his ultimate variant, which is what we recommend using.
How to acquire Ultimate Lepic in The First Descendant
Parts to create Ultimate Lepic are available across various Amorphous materials. This will make farming for parts much easier, as you can use Advanced Shape Stabilizers to increase the drop chance significantly. Here are the recommended farming items:
- Ultimate Lepic Enhanced Cells BP: Amorphous Pattern 077 and Amorphous Pattern 074
- Ultimate Lepic Stabilizer BP: Amorphous Pattern 059 and Amorphous Pattern 105
- Ultimate Lepic Spiral Catalyst BP: Amorphous Pattern 069 and Amorphous Pattern 085
- Ultimate Lepic Code: Amorphous Pattern 061 and Amorphous Pattern 089
Ultimate Lepic Grenadier mobbing build overview
If you plan to live up to Lepic’s Iron-Willed Grenadier title, you’ll want to create a lore-accurate build. This allows you to hand out grenades to enemies with the help of the Explosive Stacks Transcendent module.
Here is the mod setup for Grenadier Lepic:
- Explosive Stacks
- Skill Concentration
- Skill Insight
- Front Lines
- Emergency Measures
- Focus on Tech
- Focus on Fire
- MP Conversion
- Nimble Fingers
- Skill Expansion
- Amplification Control (can be swapped with HP mod)
Lepic’s base critical hit chance is good enough to stack four critical mods and ensure you’re dealing as Munich damage as possible. The other thing to focus on is the ability cooldown. Using Explosive Stacks allows you to throw multiple grenades at once, although the mod also increases cooldown. You can remove the mod and rock a single grenade, but the build won’t be as fun.
Pair Lepic with Death by a Thousand Cuts Arche trigger module for dropping meteors on enemies every few seconds.
Ultimate Lepic bossing build overview
Lepic isn’t the fastest character to take down a boss, but he is viable and better than several others who struggle against Abyss bosses. The build requires a strict rotation to get all of your buffs in place for a significant damage increase, so don’t expect it to be as simple as pressing Serena’s fourth ability or Ines' third ability.
Here is the mod setup for bossing Lepic:
- Firearms Master
- Skill Concentration
- Skill Insight
- Front Lines
- Emergency Measures
- Fire Syncytium
- Maximize Power
- Maximize Duration
- Maximize Skill
- Skill Extension
- Battle of Stamina (can be removed in favor of Dangerous Ambush or Hyperfocus)
To make the build work, you must activate your second ability, Overclock, to increase skill critical hit damage. Once you have the buff, activate your fourth ability and dodge roll to cancel the animation and use the first ability once. The process will activate both buffs from the Transcendent module.
Firearms Master increases skill power while changing weapons, which is acquired by swapping to your unique weapon with the fourth ability. Throwing a grenade right after counts as reloading and increases skill range. Thereafter, all that’s left is to spam your ultimate ability onto the boss. For bossing, use the Power Beyond Arche trigger module for extra skill power and decrease enemy attack.
Reactor, External Components, and Arche Tuning for Lepic in The First Descendant
For the reactor, the BiS option would be the Burning Mechanics Reactor (Tech Reactor). You can either choose crit chance and damage as the additional stats, or go with skill duration and cooldown for a faster ultimate rotation. Note that Abyss bosses will not go down in single ultimate use, so test both and use what you find is best suited for you.
Lepic also has a choice when it comes to External Components. Either opt for the tried-and-tested Slayer set or the new Fire Brand Set. The build is a little mana hungry, so try to get at least one MP and MP recovery modifier. Here are the stats you are looking for:
- Auxiliary: Health, MP Recovery
- Sensor: Max MP, MP Recovery
- Memory: Health/Defense, MP Recovery
- Processor: Defense
Pair each External Component with Health and Defense boss modifiers. You won’t be needing them for mobbing, but they will improve survivability against bosses.
The Arche Tuning board will be the same as any critical hit chance-based Descendant. The build requires only one golden node, and that will be the cooldown, which is more beneficial than flat skill damage. Other priority nodes are the critical chance and damage, with the remaining nodes invested in MP, HP, or skill range.
