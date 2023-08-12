MMO
All free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes (August 2023)

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Aug 12, 2023
You can get some free shaders from Commander Zavala too by progressing through his reward track.
Here's a list of all the free Destiny 2 rewards that you can earn for the month of August (Image via Bungie)

Almost every single purchase that players make in Destiny 2 is purely cosmetic in nature. While most of the in-game purchases can be made with Bright Dust and Silver, more often than not, players can also get their hands on some free cosmetics. While Prime Gaming offers a way through which players can acquire these items on a monthly basis, there are codes that provide access to emblems and shaders in the title.

While Destiny 2 emblems and shaders do not alter the gameplay at all, they allow players to add a certain amount of flair to their Guardian. With that said, here's a list of all the free cosmetic codes that players can use for the month of August.

Free Destiny 2 emblem codes for August 2023

Free Destiny 2 emblem codes can usually be found on social media. There are times when Bungie itself hands out these free codes.

Other than that, there's always some giveaway or the other happening where codes are handed out to fans of the game. However, they can be claimed only once per account.

After a code has been claimed on an account, players can use it across all three characters.

CodeEmblem Reward
TK7-D3P-FDFRainbow Connection Emote
JND-HLR-L69Marathon ARG Emblem
VXN-V3T-MRPHarmonic Commencement Emblem
HN3-7K9-93GAirlock Invitation Emblem
TNN-DKM-6LGYear of The Rabbit Emblem
9LX-7YC-6TXTelesto Emblem
R9J-79M-J6CNational Coming Out Day Emblem
ML3-FD4-ND9Trans Pride Emblem
JVG-VNT-GGGUkraine Support Emblem
D97-YCX-7JKCrushed Gamma
VA7-L7H-PNCLiminal Nadir
PKH-JL6-L4RTangled Web
F99-KPX-NCFShadow’s Light
6LJ-GH7-TPASneer of the Oni
PHV-6LF-9CPCountdown to Convergence
L7T-CVV-3RDHeliotrope Warren
3VF-LGC-RLXInsula Thesauraria
7CP-94V-LFPLone Focus, Jagged Edge
7D4-PKR-MD7Sequence Flourish
7F9-767-F74Sign of the Finite
7LV-GTK-T7JFuture In Shadow
A7L-FYC-44XFlames of Forgotten Truth
FJ9-LAM-67FBinding Focus
JD7-4CM-HJGIllusion of Light
JDT-NLC-JKMAb Aeterno
JNX-DMH-XLAField of Light
JYN-JAA-Y7DGalilean Excursion
ML3-FD4-ND9Be True
N3L-XN6-PXFThe Reflective Proof
RA9-XPH-6KJCryonautics
X4C-FGX-MX3Note of Conquest
X9F-GMA-H6DThe Unimagined Plane
XFV-KHP-N97The Visionary
YRC-C3D-YNCSpicy Ramen Emblem

Free Destiny 2 shader codes for August 2023

Unlike emblem codes, free Destiny 2 shader codes are much harder to come by. Some players regard shaders as more valuable than emblems due to the fact that they allow players to alter the appearance of the armor that their character is wearing.

As of now, only a handful of these shader codes are up for grabs. They are as follows:

CodeShader Reward
XVX-DKJ-CVMSeraphim’s Gauntlets
7MM-VPD-MHPDouble Banshee Shader
RXC-9XJ-4MHOracle 99 Shader

Unlocking free Destiny 2 emblem and shader code rewards

To unlock these free rewards in-game, you will first have to make your way to the Bungie code redemption website, the link to which can be found here. Once on the website, follow these steps:

  • Log in to your Bungie account by selecting the platform you usually play the game on.
  • After you've done so, in the code entry box on that very page, paste the code that you want to redeem.
  • Hit the claim button, and you will have successfully redeemed these cosmetics.

To claim the rewards, make your way to the game and then to the Tower. You will come across Master Rahool, the Cryptarch, a vendor who can be found on the right side, close to Banshee-44. Interact with him, and you'll see a screen with all your claimed rewards.

In case you don't find it here, head over to the Collections tab and then select the Flair option. All your free emblems can be found here. As for your shaders, you will find them sitting in the transmog menu. You don't have to claim them separately.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
