All free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes (August 2023)

Almost every single purchase that players make in Destiny 2 is purely cosmetic in nature. While most of the in-game purchases can be made with Bright Dust and Silver, more often than not, players can also get their hands on some free cosmetics. While Prime Gaming offers a way through which players can acquire these items on a monthly basis, there are codes that provide access to emblems and shaders in the title.

While Destiny 2 emblems and shaders do not alter the gameplay at all, they allow players to add a certain amount of flair to their Guardian. With that said, here's a list of all the free cosmetic codes that players can use for the month of August.

Free Destiny 2 emblem codes for August 2023

Free Destiny 2 emblem codes can usually be found on social media. There are times when Bungie itself hands out these free codes.

Other than that, there's always some giveaway or the other happening where codes are handed out to fans of the game. However, they can be claimed only once per account.

After a code has been claimed on an account, players can use it across all three characters.

Code Emblem Reward TK7-D3P-FDF Rainbow Connection Emote JND-HLR-L69 Marathon ARG Emblem VXN-V3T-MRP Harmonic Commencement Emblem HN3-7K9-93G Airlock Invitation Emblem TNN-DKM-6LG Year of The Rabbit Emblem 9LX-7YC-6TX Telesto Emblem R9J-79M-J6C National Coming Out Day Emblem ML3-FD4-ND9 Trans Pride Emblem JVG-VNT-GGG Ukraine Support Emblem D97-YCX-7JK Crushed Gamma VA7-L7H-PNC Liminal Nadir PKH-JL6-L4R Tangled Web F99-KPX-NCF Shadow’s Light 6LJ-GH7-TPA Sneer of the Oni PHV-6LF-9CP Countdown to Convergence L7T-CVV-3RD Heliotrope Warren 3VF-LGC-RLX Insula Thesauraria 7CP-94V-LFP Lone Focus, Jagged Edge 7D4-PKR-MD7 Sequence Flourish 7F9-767-F74 Sign of the Finite 7LV-GTK-T7J Future In Shadow A7L-FYC-44X Flames of Forgotten Truth FJ9-LAM-67F Binding Focus JD7-4CM-HJG Illusion of Light JDT-NLC-JKM Ab Aeterno JNX-DMH-XLA Field of Light JYN-JAA-Y7D Galilean Excursion ML3-FD4-ND9 Be True N3L-XN6-PXF The Reflective Proof RA9-XPH-6KJ Cryonautics X4C-FGX-MX3 Note of Conquest X9F-GMA-H6D The Unimagined Plane XFV-KHP-N97 The Visionary YRC-C3D-YNC Spicy Ramen Emblem

Free Destiny 2 shader codes for August 2023

Unlike emblem codes, free Destiny 2 shader codes are much harder to come by. Some players regard shaders as more valuable than emblems due to the fact that they allow players to alter the appearance of the armor that their character is wearing.

As of now, only a handful of these shader codes are up for grabs. They are as follows:

Code Shader Reward XVX-DKJ-CVM Seraphim’s Gauntlets 7MM-VPD-MHP Double Banshee Shader RXC-9XJ-4MH Oracle 99 Shader

Unlocking free Destiny 2 emblem and shader code rewards

To unlock these free rewards in-game, you will first have to make your way to the Bungie code redemption website, the link to which can be found here. Once on the website, follow these steps:

Log in to your Bungie account by selecting the platform you usually play the game on.

After you've done so, in the code entry box on that very page, paste the code that you want to redeem.

Hit the claim button, and you will have successfully redeemed these cosmetics.

To claim the rewards, make your way to the game and then to the Tower. You will come across Master Rahool, the Cryptarch, a vendor who can be found on the right side, close to Banshee-44. Interact with him, and you'll see a screen with all your claimed rewards.

In case you don't find it here, head over to the Collections tab and then select the Flair option. All your free emblems can be found here. As for your shaders, you will find them sitting in the transmog menu. You don't have to claim them separately.