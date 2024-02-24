All Last Epoch Twitch drops this week, and how to get them

Players can earn exclusive Last Epoch Twitch Drops based on how much time they have spent watching the game overall ON Twitch. After Last Epoch is fully released, players must stream live content on Twitch and keep track of their watch time using both the Twitch app and the game to earn all available Last Epoch Twitch Drops.

When players watch streams that are officially sponsored by the Last Epoch Twitch drops program, they can win a variety of things, resources, and even in-game currency.

This article explains when players can claim Twitch Drops and how to qualify for each one.

All Last Epoch Twitch drops you can get this week

Item Which stream to watch Mantle of the Prophesier Any streamer with drop-enabled Green Dire-Guana pet Any streamer with drop-enabled Merchant’s Mantle Any streamer with drop-enabled Blue Seer’s Orb pet Any streamer with drop-enabled

The reward will appear in the player's Twitch Drops inventory after they have watched a particular stream for a sufficient amount of time. Remember that users must actively claim it from their Twitch drop inventory.

How to get Twitch drops in the Last Epoch

Connections Tab on Twitch page, where players need to connect their Steam and Twitch account (Image via Twitch)

Players only need to have a verified Twitch account and a Steam account to receive Twitch drops in the Last Epoch. Use these easy steps to connect the two:

Click this to visit Last Epoch's Twitch drops page.

Open a Twitch account and log in.

Enter Steam and log in.

Verify and connect both accounts.

Get rewards by watching Last Epoch content on Twitch.

The time players spend on the Twitch platform watching streamers play Last Epoch will be tracked and rewarded. There will be four drops available in total.

How to Claim Last Epoch Twitch Drop Rewards

The Last Epoch Twitch drops event has four prizes up for grabs. By viewing Last Epoch content on Twitch, players can acquire each cosmetic item. Players must check the Inventory under the Drops page under their Account to claim these rewards. Players can immediately access rewards in their Last Epoch inventory when they have been obtained.

Last Epoch Twitch drops not in inventory: How to fix this issue

Ways mentioned in the official Discord server for Last Epoch (Image via Discord)

Occasionally, players may not receive the drops in their Twitch inventory, even after they have reached their viewing time limit. The steps listed below can be used to remedy this problem:

Players should ensure that both accounts are linked on Last Epoch's Twitch Drops page.

Users can verify to see if they are connected by going to the next step if the Steam link is bringing them back to the page without confirming their connection.

Players can check their account's correct linking under the Connections section of Twitch Settings. Players should be able to see the Last Epoch by scrolling down to the bottom.

If these above-mentioned steps don't work, players do need to contact Twitch Support.

Please reload the tab and check your Twitch drops inventory again if a player's watch progress is not tracking correctly. The player does need to get in touch with Twitch Support if the issue persists.

