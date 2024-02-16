All major weapon changes coming to Destiny 2 in March 2024 

March 2024 is set to witness one of Destiny 2's most sandbox-heavy patches in recent times. From ability tunings to the weapon sandbox, Guardians are in for a shift in meta starting March 5, 2024. While Bungie confirmed the implementation weeks ago, some of the significant ones were revealed a few hours ago via this week's TWID (This Week in Destiny).
This article lists all the changes coming to different weapons in the next patch, from Legendaries to Exotics.
Disclaimer: This article lists all the changes according to Bungie's official TWID (This week in Destiny).
Every weapon change announced for Destiny 2 weapons in March 2024
Here is a list of all weapons and archetypes getting tweaks in March 2024 with Hotfix 7.3.5:
- Heavy Burst Hand Cannons
- Bows
- Auto Rifles
- Lightweight Scout Rifles
- Sniper Rifles
- Rocket Launchers
- Heavy Grenade Launchers
- Wave Framed Grenade Launchers
- Exotic weapons
- Legendary perks
- Origin Traits
Here are detailed explanations of all the tunings for each weapon and archetype:
Heavy Burst Hand Cannons:
Increased aim-assist by 25% on airborne and hip-fire using Mouse and Keyboard.
Bows:
Bows will have reduced auto-aim distance's start and end by 15%. Additionally, the maximum auto-aim cone size will also be reduced by %.
Auto Rifles:
Breakneck will have the Target Lock perk added to the last column.
Lightweight Scout Rifles:
All Scout Rifles of the Lightweight archetype will have a base damage buff by 5%.
Sniper Rifles:
Reduced auto-aim cone size of the weapon type by 10%.
Rocket Launchers:
Precision archetypes will have increased reserve ammo by 2%, alongside reduced damage penalty from 10% to 5%. High Impact Framed archetypes will deal more detonation damage with less impact, providing increased efficiency against groups.
Heavy Grenade Launchers:
Reserve ammo increased by 6, with reduced Sprike Grenades damage buff from 50% to 12%. Direct hit impact will be increased by 10%, with direct detonation damage increased by 5%.
Wave Framed Grenade Launchers:
The damage output of this weapon archetype will be increased by 20%, and the wave width will be increased by 40%.
Exotics:
Here is a list of Destiny 2 Exotic weapons undergoing tweaks next month:
- Vigilance Wing: Getting a deterministic recoil pattern.
- Vex Mythoclast: Increased ADS damage fal-off scalar from 1.5x to 1.7x.
- Wish Ender: True Sight will disappear upon exiting ADS or holding ADS for more than 3 seconds.
- Manticore: Players need to be in the air and damage enemies for 0.5 seconds to activate the perk. Catalyst will grant Void over shield upon dealing sustained damage or final blows.
- Ex Diris: Increased Impact damage in PvE by 50%.
Perks:
Here is a list of all perk changes coming to Destiny 2 next month:
- Heal Clip: Will be granting Cure x2 alongside Cure x1 to nearby allies.
- Trench Barrel: Can be activated with ranged melee attacks.
- Dual Loader: Removal of reload speed penalty.
- Tex Balanced Stock: Will be granting +20 Range and +1.5 degree hip-fire precision cone angle.
- Hatchling: Will activate with three non-precision kills aside from one precision kill.
- Target Lock: Will activate later on in SMGs.
- Envious Assassin: Overflow will be 3x more the original magazine size, rather than 4x.
- Bait and Switch: Reduced damage bonus from 35% to 30%.
Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.5 is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2024.