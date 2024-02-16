All major weapon changes coming to Destiny 2 in March 2024 

March 2024 is set to witness one of Destiny 2's most sandbox-heavy patches in recent times. From ability tunings to the weapon sandbox, Guardians are in for a shift in meta starting March 5, 2024. While Bungie confirmed the implementation weeks ago, some of the significant ones were revealed a few hours ago via this week's TWID (This Week in Destiny).

This article lists all the changes coming to different weapons in the next patch, from Legendaries to Exotics.

Disclaimer: This article lists all the changes according to Bungie's official TWID (This week in Destiny).

Every weapon change announced for Destiny 2 weapons in March 2024

Here is a list of all weapons and archetypes getting tweaks in March 2024 with Hotfix 7.3.5:

Heavy Burst Hand Cannons

Bows

Auto Rifles

Lightweight Scout Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Rocket Launchers

Heavy Grenade Launchers

Wave Framed Grenade Launchers

Exotic weapons

Legendary perks

Origin Traits

Here are detailed explanations of all the tunings for each weapon and archetype:

Heavy Burst Hand Cannons:

Increased aim-assist by 25% on airborne and hip-fire using Mouse and Keyboard.

Bows:

Bows will have reduced auto-aim distance's start and end by 15%. Additionally, the maximum auto-aim cone size will also be reduced by %.

Auto Rifles:

Breakneck will have the Target Lock perk added to the last column.

Lightweight Scout Rifles:

All Scout Rifles of the Lightweight archetype will have a base damage buff by 5%.

Sniper Rifles:

Reduced auto-aim cone size of the weapon type by 10%.

Rocket Launchers:

Precision archetypes will have increased reserve ammo by 2%, alongside reduced damage penalty from 10% to 5%. High Impact Framed archetypes will deal more detonation damage with less impact, providing increased efficiency against groups.

Heavy Grenade Launchers:

Reserve ammo increased by 6, with reduced Sprike Grenades damage buff from 50% to 12%. Direct hit impact will be increased by 10%, with direct detonation damage increased by 5%.

Wave Framed Grenade Launchers:

The damage output of this weapon archetype will be increased by 20%, and the wave width will be increased by 40%.

Exotics:

Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of Destiny 2 Exotic weapons undergoing tweaks next month:

Vigilance Wing: Getting a deterministic recoil pattern.

Getting a deterministic recoil pattern. Vex Mythoclast: Increased ADS damage fal-off scalar from 1.5x to 1.7x.

Increased ADS damage fal-off scalar from 1.5x to 1.7x. Wish Ender: True Sight will disappear upon exiting ADS or holding ADS for more than 3 seconds.

True Sight will disappear upon exiting ADS or holding ADS for more than 3 seconds. Manticore: Players need to be in the air and damage enemies for 0.5 seconds to activate the perk. Catalyst will grant Void over shield upon dealing sustained damage or final blows.

Players need to be in the air and damage enemies for 0.5 seconds to activate the perk. Catalyst will grant Void over shield upon dealing sustained damage or final blows. Ex Diris: Increased Impact damage in PvE by 50%.

Perks:

Here is a list of all perk changes coming to Destiny 2 next month:

Heal Clip: Will be granting Cure x2 alongside Cure x1 to nearby allies.

Will be granting Cure x2 alongside Cure x1 to nearby allies. Trench Barrel: Can be activated with ranged melee attacks.

Can be activated with ranged melee attacks. Dual Loader: Removal of reload speed penalty.

Removal of reload speed penalty. Tex Balanced Stock: Will be granting +20 Range and +1.5 degree hip-fire precision cone angle.

Will be granting +20 Range and +1.5 degree hip-fire precision cone angle. Hatchling: Will activate with three non-precision kills aside from one precision kill.

Will activate with three non-precision kills aside from one precision kill. Target Lock: Will activate later on in SMGs.

Will activate later on in SMGs. Envious Assassin: Overflow will be 3x more the original magazine size, rather than 4x.

Overflow will be 3x more the original magazine size, rather than 4x. Bait and Switch: Reduced damage bonus from 35% to 30%.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.5 is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2024.