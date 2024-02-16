All major weapon changes coming to Destiny 2 in March 2024 

  • home icon
By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Feb 16, 2024 06:47 IST
Weapon crafting reveal (Image via Bungie)
March 2024 is set to witness one of Destiny 2's most sandbox-heavy patches in recent times. From ability tunings to the weapon sandbox, Guardians are in for a shift in meta starting March 5, 2024. While Bungie confirmed the implementation weeks ago, some of the significant ones were revealed a few hours ago via this week's TWID (This Week in Destiny).

This article lists all the changes coming to different weapons in the next patch, from Legendaries to Exotics.

Disclaimer: This article lists all the changes according to Bungie's official TWID (This week in Destiny).

Every weapon change announced for Destiny 2 weapons in March 2024

Here is a list of all weapons and archetypes getting tweaks in March 2024 with Hotfix 7.3.5:

  • Heavy Burst Hand Cannons
  • Bows
  • Auto Rifles
  • Lightweight Scout Rifles
  • Sniper Rifles
  • Rocket Launchers
  • Heavy Grenade Launchers
  • Wave Framed Grenade Launchers
  • Exotic weapons
  • Legendary perks
  • Origin Traits

Here are detailed explanations of all the tunings for each weapon and archetype:

Heavy Burst Hand Cannons:

Increased aim-assist by 25% on airborne and hip-fire using Mouse and Keyboard.

Bows:

Bows will have reduced auto-aim distance's start and end by 15%. Additionally, the maximum auto-aim cone size will also be reduced by %.

Auto Rifles:

Breakneck will have the Target Lock perk added to the last column.

Lightweight Scout Rifles:

All Scout Rifles of the Lightweight archetype will have a base damage buff by 5%.

Sniper Rifles:

Reduced auto-aim cone size of the weapon type by 10%.

Rocket Launchers:

Precision archetypes will have increased reserve ammo by 2%, alongside reduced damage penalty from 10% to 5%. High Impact Framed archetypes will deal more detonation damage with less impact, providing increased efficiency against groups.

Heavy Grenade Launchers:

Reserve ammo increased by 6, with reduced Sprike Grenades damage buff from 50% to 12%. Direct hit impact will be increased by 10%, with direct detonation damage increased by 5%.

Wave Framed Grenade Launchers:

The damage output of this weapon archetype will be increased by 20%, and the wave width will be increased by 40%.

Exotics:

Vex Mythoclast in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)
Here is a list of Destiny 2 Exotic weapons undergoing tweaks next month:

  • Vigilance Wing: Getting a deterministic recoil pattern.
  • Vex Mythoclast: Increased ADS damage fal-off scalar from 1.5x to 1.7x.
  • Wish Ender: True Sight will disappear upon exiting ADS or holding ADS for more than 3 seconds.
  • Manticore: Players need to be in the air and damage enemies for 0.5 seconds to activate the perk. Catalyst will grant Void over shield upon dealing sustained damage or final blows.
  • Ex Diris: Increased Impact damage in PvE by 50%.

Perks:

youtube-cover

Here is a list of all perk changes coming to Destiny 2 next month:

  • Heal Clip: Will be granting Cure x2 alongside Cure x1 to nearby allies.
  • Trench Barrel: Can be activated with ranged melee attacks.
  • Dual Loader: Removal of reload speed penalty.
  • Tex Balanced Stock: Will be granting +20 Range and +1.5 degree hip-fire precision cone angle.
  • Hatchling: Will activate with three non-precision kills aside from one precision kill.
  • Target Lock: Will activate later on in SMGs.
  • Envious Assassin: Overflow will be 3x more the original magazine size, rather than 4x.
  • Bait and Switch: Reduced damage bonus from 35% to 30%.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.3.5 is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2024.

