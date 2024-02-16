All ability changes coming to Destiny 2 in March 2024 

Destiny 2 will receive a major update in March 2024 alongside v7.3.5, as Bungie is trying to implement changes during this dry period. While most of the ability tunings have been scheduled for The Final Shape, a few things are capable of changing the meta over the next few weeks. The announcements regarding the upcoming alterations were made in the February 15 TWID, which has been one of the longer blog posts from Bungie in recent times.

To summarize, players will see changes to the Threaded Specter, Ensnaring Slam, Threadlings, and Solar Fragments, alongside a lot of additional tweaks soon. These alterations are being brought from The Final Shape update ahead of schedule.

Disclaimer: This article lists all the changes according to Bungie's official TWID (This week in Destiny).

Every change announced to abilities in Destiny 2 for March

The following is a list of all abilities getting tweaks:

Threaded Specter

Ensnaring Slam

Restoration timer extension

Solar Fragment changes

Ability buffs

Here are detailed explanations of all the tunings for each ability:

Threaded Specter and Ensaring Slam

Threaded Specter in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has claimed Threaded Specter is quite powerful in PvP, especially with its uptime compared to Hunter's dodge cooldown. Hence, the changes that have been confirmed for the next patch are as follows:

Ensnaring Slam: Reduced class ability regeneration penalty duration by 50% in PvE activities.

Reduced class ability regeneration penalty duration by 50% in PvE activities. Threaded Specter: Now applies the same class ability regeneration penalty used by Ensnaring Slam when the player creates a Threaded Specter. To compensate, Bungie will increase the Threaded Specter detonation damage by 25% vs. PvE combatants.

Threadling

Threadling in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie feels Threadling has been fulfilling more roles than intended in PvP. While being a distraction in fights, it can damage a player significantly — enough to kill someone. Hence, the main changes will be implemented on Threadling's damage against players. These include:

Increased aim assist shape size from 0.41m to 0.5m

Reduced base damage vs. enemy players from 40 to 35.

Damage with Thread of Evolution equipped reduced vs. enemy players from 45 to 38.5

Fixed an issue where groups of Threadlings were not reliably chain detonating when one was destroyed

Arcane Needle buff

Warlock Strand subclass (Image via Bungie)

This specific buff has been brought from The Final Shape launch. Here is a list of all the changes:

Increased aim-assist angle by 50%.

Increased aim-assist fall-off distance from 30m to 45m.

Tracking velocity increased by 5%.

Restoration and Radiant

Radiant in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The changes in this category are:

Fixed an issue where the maximum duration of Restoration and Radiant buffs was being incorrectly stored, resulting in their buff timers resetting to their initial duration instead of their maximum when the buff was reapplied.

Applicable to Restorations from Sunspots with Sol Invictus.

Solar ability buffs

Warlock Solar subclass (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of buffs coming for a few of the popular Solar abilities:

Consecration: Increased the travel distance of the initial ground follow from 18 to 20 meters. Increased the height of the slam ground following detonation by about one meter. Increased the travel distance of the slam ground follow from 16 to 20 meters. Increased the travel speed of the slam ground follow from 16 to 24 meters per second.

Gunpowder Gamble: Reduced the maximum self-damage from 144 to 80.

Destiny 2's Hotfix 7.3.5 is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2024.