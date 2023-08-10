All confirmed ability changes for Destiny 2 Season 22

In Bungie's most recent Destiny 2 Developer Insight article, the company confirmed a few changes coming to the game. Most of them are tied to abilities and Exotic armor pieces. Bungie has been keeping itself busy when it comes to the sandbox for next season, but this article reflects more on the changes to abilities.

In summary, players will feel their Strand subclass underperforming starting Season 22, as multiple buffs such as Suspend and Sever will be nerfed. However, there are multiple buffs in order, too, including Threadling damage in PvE, cooldown reductions, and much more.

Disclaimer: The following patch notes are based on Bungie's official website.

Every Destiny 2 ability nerfs and buffs for Season 22

Here is a summary of all the ability changes Bungie announced for Destiny 2 Season 22:

Increased cooldown of the towering barricade

Health has been reduced for all barricades

Increased base cooldown for Thundercrash

Reduced damage bonus vs. players

Suspend nerf

Thread of Mind nerf

Thread of Generation nerf

Threadling damage buff

Tangle nerf

Sever nerf

Siilkstrike tunings

Threaded Specter buff

Wanderer nerf

Changes of Strand Aspects

Below are detailed explanations of every change regarding the Light and Darkness subclasses.

All light subclass ability changes:

Thundercrash (Image via Bungie)

This list contains all the details regarding upcoming changes in Destiny 2's light subclasses:

Thundercrash: Increased base cooldown timer from 500 to 556 seconds.

Knockout: Reduced player damage from 50 to 30.

Barricades across every subclass will have their health reduced from 600 to 500, while the towering barricade's base cooldown will go up from 48 to 70 seconds.

All Stand changes for Season 22:

This list contains all the details regarding upcoming changes in Destiny 2's Strand subclass:

Suspend

Suspend (Image via Destiny 2)

Reduced base Suspend duration vs. non-Champion PvE combatants from 8 seconds to 5 seconds.

Thread of Continuity now extends this duration to 7 seconds, down from 12 seconds.

Reduced base Suspend duration vs. Champion combatants from 8 seconds to 3 seconds (4 seconds with Thread of Continuity).

Increased snap damage dealt to Suspended boss combatants by 67%.

Thread of Mind

Thread of Mind (Image via Destiny 2)

Reduced class energy gain, based on the tier of the defeated target:

Minor combatants reduced from 15% to 10%.

Major combatants and players reduced from 25% to 15%.

Bosses, Champions, and minibosses reduced from 50% to 25%.

Thread of Generation

Thread of Generation (Image via Destiny 2)

Reduced the overall energy gain per damage event against PvE enemies by about 20%.

Threadlings

Threadling Grenade (Image via Destiny 2)

Increased Threadling damage vs. PvE combatants by 30%.

Tangles

Reduced Tangle creation cooldown time from 15 seconds to 12 seconds.

Sever

PvE combatants affected by Sever now have their outgoing damage reduced by 40% vs. 30%.

Silkstrike

Silkstrike (Image via Destiny 2)

Increased Silkstrike damage resistance from 40% to 45%.

Reduced suppression time between Silkstrike super air attacks.

Reduced vertical lift provided by Silkstrike heavy air attack to reduce instances of missing the primary target.

Threaded Specter

Threaded Specter (Image via Bungie)

Increased Threaded Specter lifetime from 10 to 12 seconds.

Increased Threaded Specter health vs. PvE combatants.

Threaded Specter now takes longer to detect nearby PvE combatants than at the beginning of its lifetime.

PvE combatants now more consistently focus on Threaded Specter instead of the Hunter.

Allied players no longer have reticle magnetism toward Threaded Specter.

The Wanderer

Strand Warlock (Image via Bungie)

Destroying a Tangle now creates a delayed Suspending detonation.

Increased Suspend detonation radius from 6 to 7 meters against PvE combatants.

Increased thrown Wanderer Tangle detonation damage to match standard Tangle detonations

Thread of Propagation

Now grants +10 Strength.

Thread of Continuity

No longer grants +10 Strength.

Thread of Wisdom

No longer requires a precision kill to activate.

Thread of Isolation

Reduced the number of precision hits required to activate by an average of about 30% (varies by weapon archetype).

Thread of Rebirth

Thread of Rebirth (Image via Bungie)

The number of created Threadlings now increases based on the tier of the defeated target:

Minor combatants: 1.

Elite combatants or players: 2.

Boss, Champion, or miniboss combatants: 3.

All aforementioned changes are scheduled for Season 22 launch day, on August 22, 2023.