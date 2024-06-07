All new armor sets in ESO: Gold Road

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road expansion introduces a variety of new armor sets with exceptionally powerful set bonuses, obtainable through various activities, such as overland farming, crafting, raiding, and excavating leads via the Antiquities system. The trial sets come in two versions: Normal and Perfected. The Perfected versions include an additional five-piece set bonus and are only available in the Veteran difficulty.

This article lists all the new armor sets in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road, including all the overland, craftable, trial, and Mythic sets.

Note: The Mythic item descriptions are taken directly from in-game tool tips/patch notes.

All new armor sets and their set bonuses in the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road

1) Overland sets in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road

All overland sets drop from the following activities in West Weald:

Delve Bosses: Waist and feet

Waist and feet World Bosses: Head, chest, legs, and weapons

Head, chest, legs, and weapons Public Dungeon Bosses: Shoulder, hands, and weapons

Shoulder, hands, and weapons Dark Anchors and Treasure Chests: Rings and necklaces

Here are all the new Overland Sets:

Ayleid Refuge - Heavy

Two Pieces : Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina

: Adds 1096 Maximum Stamina Three Pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Adds 1206 Maximum Health Four Pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Adds 1206 Maximum Health Five Pieces: When you block an attack, your damage taken is reduced by 11 percent for three seconds.

Macabre Vintage - Medium

Two Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Three Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Four Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Five Pieces: Adds 150 Weapon and Spell Damage. When you kill an enemy, it explodes with blood magic, inflicting 50 percent of its Max Health as Bleed Damage to other enemies within six meters, up to 24096. This effect can occur every 0.5 seconds and can't critically strike.

Symmetry of the Weald - Light

Two Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Three Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Four Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Five Pieces: While your Health is above 50 percent, your Status Effect Chance is increased by 200 percent. While your Health is at 50 percent or less, you gain 10 percent Healing Done.

2) Craftable sets in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road

Here are all the new craftable sets in West Weald:

Highland Sentinel (Location: Leftwheal Grainery)

Two Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Three Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Four Pieces: Add 657 Critical Chance

Add 657 Critical Chance Five Pieces: Each second you stand still in combat, you acquire a stack of Sentinel's Eye, which increases your Critical Chance by 357 per stack, up to 10 times. Moving removes half your stacks, while using charge and teleport abilities doesn't remove stacks.

Tharriker's Strike (Location: Singer's Outpost)

Two Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Three Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Four Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Five Pieces: When you deal damage with a fully-charged Heavy Attack, you acquire Major Berserk for four seconds, boosting your damage output by 10 percent. This can occur every second.

Threads of War (Location: Deserter's Lagoon)

Two Pieces: Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration

Adds 1487 Offensive Penetration Three Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Four Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Five Pieces: You gain 100 percent Status Effect Chance with your Light and fully-charged Heavy Attacks, and the status effect is based on the damage type of your weapon.

3) Trial sets in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road

Here are all the sets that drop in the Lucent Echoes trial:

Lucent Echoes

Two Pieces: Adds four percent healing taken

Adds four percent healing taken Three Pieces: You gain Minor Aegis, which reduces your damage taken from dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent.

You gain Minor Aegis, which reduces your damage taken from dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent. Four Pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health

Adds 1206 Maximum Health Five Pieces: Adds 1206 Maximum Health (Perfected only). Increases the Critical Damage and Critical Healing of any group members not wearing this set by 11 percent while you have more than 50 percent Health. Reduces your damage taken by 20 percent while you're below 50 percent Health.

Mora Scribe's Thesis

Two Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Three Pieces: You gain Minor Slayer, which increases your damage done to dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent.

You gain Minor Slayer, which increases your damage done to dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent. Four Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage

Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage Five Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance (Perfected only). Your Critical Chance is increased by 128 for every Major Buff active on you, up to 1536. Your Critical Damage is increased by one percent for every Minor Buff active on you, up to 12 percent.

Silvers of the Null Arca

Two Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Three Pieces: You gain Minor Slayer, which increases your damage done to dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent.

You gain Minor Slayer, which increases your damage done to dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent. Four Pieces: Adds 657 Critical Chance

Adds 657 Critical Chance Five Pieces: Adds 129 Weapon and Spell Damage (Perfected only). When you inflict Critical Damage, you gain a stack of Silver for 10 seconds, up to once every 0.5 seconds. After you gain three stacks, they merge into a crystal that inflicts 1799 Physical Damage to the last enemy you damaged. This effect has a five-second cooldown after a crystal is launched, and it scales off the higher of your Weapon or Spell Damage.

Xoryn's Masterpiece

Two Pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magika

Adds 1096 Maximum Magika Three Pieces: You gain Minor Aegis, which reduces your damage taken from dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent.

You gain Minor Aegis, which reduces your damage taken from dungeon, trial, and arena monsters by five percent. Four Pieces: Adds 129 Magicka Recovery

Adds 129 Magicka Recovery Five Pieces: Adds 1096 Maximum Magika (Perfected only). Increases Max Magicka and Max Stamina by 1667 for you and up to 11 allies if they're within 28 meters of your character.

4) Mythic items in Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road

The leads for the new Mythic items drop all over Tamriel in the Elder Scrolls Online. Currently, the location of many of the leads is unknown.

Rourken Steamguards - Heavy Hands

"Activating Block while in combat grants you Steam Guardian for 0.5 seconds, reducing your damage taken by 99%. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds. Blocking an attack while Steam Guardian is active reduces its cooldown by 5 seconds."

The Saint and the Seducer - Necklace

"While in combat, you gain one of five random major buffs, which changes every 10 seconds. Enemies within 12 meters of you gain one of five random minor debuffs depending on which buff you have."

Here are all the available buffs and debuffs:

Major Berserk and Minor Maim

Major Resolve and Minor Breach

Major Force and Minor Brittle

Major Evasion and Minor Vulnerability

Major Courage and Minor Cowardice

The Shadow Queen's Cowl - Light Head

"While Crouched, you can see Witnesses and Guards through walls. Successfully pickpocketing a Witness or Guard applies Distracted to them for 10 seconds, stunning your target. Decreases your detection radius in Stealth by 30 meters against Distracted targets."

The Gold Road chapter also introduces the Scribing system in Elder Scrolls Online, which allows you to customize various new abilities with a variety of effects and buffs.