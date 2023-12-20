All Starcrossed hidden chest locations in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Starcrossed has multiple hidden chests, which is a staple addition whenever Bungie introduces any new activity to the game. These chests offer extra loot in most cases, but in certain areas, they're traps as well. However, considering how rewarding they can be, it's important that players go ahead and seek them because they're associated with triumphs that are tied to that particular activity.

That said, it is believed that the mission has four hidden chests. This article talks about where players can find these hidden chests in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed mission.

Where to find all Destiny 2 Starcrossed hidden chests?

Out of the four Destiny 2 Starcrossed hidden chests, only one is available at this point in time. The remaining seem to be time-gated, so they should be available over the next three weeks following the weekly reset.

Not only do these hidden chests reward you with the reprised Season of the Undying weapons and their deepsight resonant variants, but you will also be able to collect the catalysts for the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow by looting these Starcrossed hidden chests.

Similar to the chests, access to these catalysts is also time-gated, and only the first one is available at this point in time. To get it, however, you will have to acquire the Wish-Keeper bow by completing the mission.

The upturned pod is your marker for the first Starcrossed hidden chest (Image via Bungie)

That said, here's where you can find the first Starcrossed hidden chest:

Once you've loaded into the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission, you will be taken into the Black Garden.

As you traverse through the area, you will come to a room with pods that open up when shot.

There will be a pod here that is hanging upside down. You will have to make your way on this pod and then to the ledge across it.

Below this ledge is an opening. The hidden chest can be found inside this ledge.

Hidden chest location (Image via Bungie)

This is the only hidden chest you will encounter this week. What's more interesting is that once you've collected it, it won't spawn for you anymore during the rest of your Destiny 2 Starcrossed mission runs until the next weekly reset.

That said, it's unlikely that the next catalyst will be available from this Starcrossed hidden chest. Not just that, it's even more unlikely that the second chest will spawn in this area, either.

This chest is tied to the triumph called Taranis' bounty. It's believed that the other chests in the mission will also be tied to their own individual triumphs as well.