Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper Exotic catalyst: How to get, perks, and more

Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper is a brand new Strand Exotic combat bow that can be acquired by completing the Starcrossed Exotic mission in the Season of the Wish. Considering that the current season is seven months long, players have a lot of time to complete all seasonal content, including grinding for the new weapon and its catalyst.

That said, Bungie has recently been introducing Exotic weapons with multiple catalysts. This held true for Revision Zero and the Vexcalibur, and the trend continues with the Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper as well. That said, here's how players can unlock these catalysts in the game.

How to unlock all Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper catalysts

Unlike the other Exotics in the game, there isn't a specific mission through which you can unlock the Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper catalysts. Instead, there are a plethora of hidden chests in the Starcrossed mission. You will have to find these hidden chests.

All four catalysts for the Wish-Keeper combat bow can be found inside these hidden chests. This move will somewhat force you to explore the entire mission area as well, giving you a better idea of what the Black Garden truly is.

That said, these hidden chests are time-gated, and there's just one available at this point. So you will have to revisit the Starcrossed Exotic mission once every week until January 16 to get your hands on all four Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper catalysts.

All Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper catalysts

The four catalysts for the weapon, along with their effects, are as follows:

Enduring Snare Refit: Snareweaver traps last longer.

Multi-Threaded Snare Refit: Snareweaver traps can suspend more targets at the same time.

Vorpal Weapon Refit: Bosses take 20% more damage, while Guardians wielding their Supers take 50% more damage.

Hatchling Refit: Precision final blows spawn a Hatchling at the target's location.

Overall, the catalysts' benefits should work very well with Strand builds in the game. For example, the Banner of War Titan can benefit from this weapon greatly because it will allow them to suspend more targets easily.

That said, the weapon in itself is a very formidable weapon. With the developers focusing heavily on Strand, it wasn't surprising to see a Kinetic Strand Exotic at this point in time. Considering that the weapon has just gone live, it will be interesting to see how it functions in both PvE and PvP environments in the coming days.

Not just that, most Exotics quickly make a name for themselves in the meta at launch. With the Grandmaster Nightfalls for the Season of the Wish going live alongside the Starcrossed Exotic mission, it will be interesting to see if players can make use of the Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper in these activities.