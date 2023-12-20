Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission walkthrough, rewards, and more

The Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission is perhaps the only mission in the game that takes players on a trip through the Black Garden. Although it is fairly straightforward, the encounters are somewhat challenging. In the absence of a proper build, it can be difficult to defeat some of the bosses that this mission has to offer.

Also, like most Exotic missions in the game, this one has small jumping sections that can sometimes disrupt flawless runs. That said, here's how players can easily complete the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission easily

Expand Tweet

In this mission, which has two difficulty modes, you will come across many Vex and Taken enemies.

The Normal difficulty mode does not have any modifiers other than threats and surges that are expected to rotate weekly. The Legend difficulty mode, meanwhile, has champions alongside other modifiers. It will be interesting to see if these modifiers rotate after the next weekly reset.

That said, the entire mission can be divided into three specific encounters. For the sake of convenience, they're being classified as follows:

Symbols encounter

Diamonds encounter

Boss encounter

During each of these encounters, you will come across two buffs, which are essential during boss fights.

Symbols encounter

The Sire's Obligation buff in the Starcrossed mission (Image via Bungie)

This is the first encounter you will come across after completing the initial segments of the mission. Once you've crossed the bridge, you will notice a Taken Phalanx with a symbol atop its head. There will be a gate behind the Phalanx with the same symbol. To unlock it, you will have to defeat the Taken Phalanx by first breaking its shield.

On the ground, you should be able to spot a pool of blue light. When you stand in it, you will get a buff called "Sire's Obligation." This buff lasts 45 seconds and will allow you to break the shield around the enemy.

Upon defeating it, you will unlock the path to the next room, where the main encounter begins. The mechanics are the same, but instead of one Taken Phalanx, you will come across three. There's also a door with three different symbols on it.

Defeat the Taken Phalanxes in the order of the symbols shown on the door, and you will be able to progress further into the encounter. You will also come across more pools of blue light. Should you run out of the "Sire's Obligation" buff in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission, walk into these pools, and the buff will refresh.

Expand Tweet

Diamonds encounter

The Dam's Gift buff in the Starcrossed Exotic mission (Image via Bungie)

For the next encounter in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission in Season of the Wish, you will have to defeat three Vex Wyverns and then deposit the Paracausal energy that you collect from them into a pillar to unlock the main doorway.

This mechanism is similar to the deposit mechanics seen in the Destiny 2 Garden of Salvation raid. The rooms where these Wyverns are located are filled with red gas. If you step inside, you will take damage over time. Similar to the previous encounter, you will notice that there are pools of red light on the ground.

If you step into them, you will get a buff called Dam's Gift. This will allow you to traverse the rooms without taking damage. This section contains a jumping puzzle, too, so be mindful of all the moving bits.

Once you've defeated all three Wyverns in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission, you will have to come back to the main area and defeat yet another Wyvern. After doing so, a Vex Minotaur will spawn. Defeat it to reach the final encounter.

Boss encounter

The final boss in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission (Image via Bungie)

At the entrance of the final encounter, you will have both the red and blue pools present. Step into both to get yourself a buff called Dragon's Chosen. This buff will allow you to enter the room and subsequently damage the Taken Phalanxes inside.

The boss is a huge Vex Hydra and has two shields around it. To remove these shields, you will have to defeat both the Taken Phalanxes. When defeated, they will drop pools of red and blue light. Stepping into either of these pools will let you refresh the Dragon's Chosen buff in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission.

After defeating the Phalanxes, you should be able to damage the boss. However, it will start spawning Detain Harpies, so watch out for these enemies as well.

Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission rewards

Apart from the Season of the Undying weapons, the first time you complete this mission, you will be rewarded with the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow. There are several hidden chests in the Destiny 2 Starcrossed Exotic mission that reward you with red border Season of the Undying weapons.