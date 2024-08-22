There are plenty of tameable animals in Once Human that you can capture to enhance your survival. From resource gathering to base defense, these creatures are guaranteed to make your life easier as you progress through the game. There are 16 tameable species in the title, including rabbits, wolves, and bears.

If you want to know more about taming animals in Once Human, you've come to the right place.

All tameable animals in Once Human

As mentioned, there are 16 species of tameable animals in Once Human. Each of these creatures has unique characteristics that you can take advantage of depending on your needs. Some are great sources of food and clothing, while others make good base defenders against enemies and other wild beasts.

Taming animals in Once Human (Image via Starry Studio)

Here's a complete list of all tameable animals in Once Human and where to find them:

Bear : Chalk Peak

: Chalk Peak Small Bear : Chalk Peak

: Chalk Peak Boar : Chalk Peak

: Chalk Peak Small Boar : Chalk Peak

: Chalk Peak Buck : Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak

: Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak Crocodiles : Chalk Peak rivers

: Chalk Peak rivers Small Crocodiles : Chalk Peak rivers

: Chalk Peak rivers Doe : Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak

: Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak Deerling : Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak

: Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak Ewe : Blackheart Region, Red Sands

: Blackheart Region, Red Sands Lamb : Blackheart Region, Red Sands

: Blackheart Region, Red Sands Rabbit : Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak, Red Sands

: Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak, Red Sands Small Rabbit : Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak, Red Sands

: Dayton Wetlands, Broken Delta, Iron River, Chalk Peak, Red Sands Ram : Blackheart Region, Red Sands

: Blackheart Region, Red Sands Wolf : Red Sands, Blackheart Region, Chalk Peak

: Red Sands, Blackheart Region, Chalk Peak Small Wolf: Red Sands, Blackheart Region, Chalk Peak

How to tame animals in Once Human

To tame animals in Once Human, make sure you unlock both the Animal Capturing and Animal Taming skills in the Memetics Tree. After that, start building an enclosure in your base using your fence and place an Animal Trough.

Place your captured animal inside the enclosure and tend to its needs. Keep the creature happy to increase its tameness level and keep it above 30%. Depending on the level of tameness, your animals can provide valuable resources.

This wraps up our guide on tameable animals in Once Human. Check out other guides related to the game below:

