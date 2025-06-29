All Tides of Terraria weapons and armor in Palworld, and how to get them

The latest update for Palworld increased the player level cap and added a special dungeon. This means now, players have to grind for new equipment, including weapons and armor. With the current theme centered around Terraria, many of the new items are iconic additions from that game. But how can one acquire them?

This guide will list all the new armor and weapons added with the latest update, along with their farming locations.

Every new armor and weapon added in Palworld Tides of Terraria

Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon location (Image via Pocketpair)

Below is a list of all new armor and weapons in the latest Palworld update. Many of the items drop as a schematic from the new Terraria dungeon, located on the Eternal Summer Isles. Teleport to the Fisherman’s Point and travel east to reach the new dungeon.

Armor added with the Tides of Terraria update:

Hallowed Plate Mail - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Hallowed Headgear - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Hallowed Mask - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Hallowed Helmet - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Hallowed Hood - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Eye of Cthulhu Mask - Chance to acquire after defeating the Eye of Cthulhu

Moon Lord Mask - Chance to acquire after defeating the Moon Lord

Weapons added with the Tides of Terraria update:

Excalibur - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Terra Blade - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Terraprisma - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Nightglow - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Vortex Beater - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests

Meowmere - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 30

Legendary Meowmere - Chance to acquire after defeating the Moon Lord

Energy Shotgun and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 62

Boost Gun and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 25

Overheat Rifle and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 64

Charge Rifle and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 65

All of the Terraria collab armor pieces and weapons also come with a Legendary variation. The schematics for them are also acquired as a random drop from chests inside the Terraria dungeon. Schematics are chance-based items, so it’s possible to get multiple copies of the same thing.

Tips on clearing Palworld's Terraria Dungeon

The Eye of Cthulhu is weak to fire damage (Image via Pocketpair)

The Sealed Realm of Terraria is a level 45 dungeon that spawns a variety of new mobs. You must first ensure you have strong Pals, as the enemies can be very overwhelming, especially in the later rooms of the dungeon.

Speaking of rooms, there are a lot of them in the Terraria dungeon. Most of them lead to hidden chests, so reaching the boss can take some time. Bring enough food for you and your Pals if you decide to explore the entire dungeon in one go.

The boss, Eye of Cthulhu, was weak to fire in Terraria, and the same is true in Palworld. Bring Pals and weapons that can deal Burn damage. If you are planning to capture the dungeon boss, wear a Ring of Mercy.

