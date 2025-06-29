All Tides of Terraria weapons and armor in Palworld, and how to get them

The latest update for Palworld increased the player level cap and added a special dungeon. This means now, players have to grind for new equipment, including weapons and armor. With the current theme centered around Terraria, many of the new items are iconic additions from that game. But how can one acquire them?
This guide will list all the new armor and weapons added with the latest update, along with their farming locations.
Every new armor and weapon added in Palworld Tides of Terraria
Below is a list of all new armor and weapons in the latest Palworld update. Many of the items drop as a schematic from the new Terraria dungeon, located on the Eternal Summer Isles. Teleport to the Fisherman’s Point and travel east to reach the new dungeon.
Armor added with the Tides of Terraria update:
- Hallowed Plate Mail - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Hallowed Headgear - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Hallowed Mask - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Hallowed Helmet - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Hallowed Hood - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Eye of Cthulhu Mask - Chance to acquire after defeating the Eye of Cthulhu
- Moon Lord Mask - Chance to acquire after defeating the Moon Lord
Weapons added with the Tides of Terraria update:
- Excalibur - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Terra Blade - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Terraprisma - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Nightglow - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Vortex Beater - Sealed Realm of Terraria dungeon chests
- Meowmere - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 30
- Legendary Meowmere - Chance to acquire after defeating the Moon Lord
- Energy Shotgun and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 62
- Boost Gun and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 25
- Overheat Rifle and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 64
- Charge Rifle and Ammo - Unlocked through the Technology tab at level 65
All of the Terraria collab armor pieces and weapons also come with a Legendary variation. The schematics for them are also acquired as a random drop from chests inside the Terraria dungeon. Schematics are chance-based items, so it’s possible to get multiple copies of the same thing.
Also read: Palworld Moon Lord boss guide: Mechanics, rewards, and tips
Tips on clearing Palworld's Terraria Dungeon
The Sealed Realm of Terraria is a level 45 dungeon that spawns a variety of new mobs. You must first ensure you have strong Pals, as the enemies can be very overwhelming, especially in the later rooms of the dungeon.
Speaking of rooms, there are a lot of them in the Terraria dungeon. Most of them lead to hidden chests, so reaching the boss can take some time. Bring enough food for you and your Pals if you decide to explore the entire dungeon in one go.
The boss, Eye of Cthulhu, was weak to fire in Terraria, and the same is true in Palworld. Bring Pals and weapons that can deal Burn damage. If you are planning to capture the dungeon boss, wear a Ring of Mercy.
Check out more news and guides on Palworld:
- Trust mechanic guide: How does it work?
- Tides of Terraria update: All new islands and locations
- Is the game worth playing in 2025?