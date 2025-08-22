The Call to Arms update will introduce Trinkets in Valheim, which will significantly shake up combat dynamics. When equipped, they provide the user with temporary perks once a certain level of Adrenaline has been achieved and Adrenaline Surge is activated. This can be achieved by hitting enemies, using a Forsaken Power, and even by blocking.
There are a total of 13 Trinkets in Valheim, each unique and offering a buff suited to a particular playstyle. Here is more information about each Trinket and what it does.
List all Trinkets in Valheim, and what they do
Heart of the Forest
This Trinket in Valheim pulsates with fragments of ancient life by providing the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased health regeneration (Health regen: +25% for 60 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 50
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Bronze (x5)
- Ancient Seed (x5)
- Greydwarf Shaman Trophy (x1)
Bronze Pendant
This trinket in Valheim is a beautiful pendant that harbours the endurance of a bear by providing the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased stamina regen (Stamina regen: +25% for 60 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 50
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Bronze (x5)
- Bear Trophy (x1)
- Ruby (x3)
Nimble Anklet
This Trinket in Valheim will put a spring in your step by providing the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased run speed and a quick burst of stamina regen (Stamina gain: 50 and Movement speed: +15% for 30 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 60
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Iron (x5)
- Withered Bone (x5)
- Surtling Trophy (x1)
Iron Brooch
This Trinket in Valheim is a delicate yet defensive accessory that provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased armor and a quick burst of health regen (Health gain: 50 and Armor: 20 for 30 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 65
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Iron (x5)
- Ancient Bark (x5)
- Leech Trophy (x1)
Fins of Destiny
This Trinket in Valheim will empty your mind as you become shapeless and one with the water by providing the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Reduced swim stamina cost and increased swim speed (Swim speed: +50% and Swim stamina usage: -80% for 120 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 10
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Chitin (x5)
- Serpent Scale (x5)
- Serpent Trophy (x1)
Wolf Sight
This Trinket in Valheim will allow you to assume the sharp and furious mind of a wolf by providing the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased bow skill, spear skill, and increased pierce damage (Bows +20, Spears: +20, Pierce: +10% for 30 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 55
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Silver (x5)
- Wolf Fang (x5)
- Fenring Trophy (x1)
Crystal Heart
This Trinket in Valheim makes you feel almost numb and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Slightly resistant versus Blunt, Slash, and Pierce
- Adrenaline: 80
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Silver (x5)
- Crystal (x5)
- Stone Golem Trophy (x1)
Evasion Mantle
This Trinket in Valheim will allow you to dance with death as you dodge your enemies' strikes and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased dodge skill and reduced block stamina cost (Block stamina usage: -50%, Parry bonus: +50%, and Dodge +20 for 120 seconds
- Adrenaline: 60
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Black Metal (x5)
- Fuling Beserker Trophy (x1)
- Linen Thread (x10)
Bracelets of the Brave
This Trinket in Valheim will harden your mind as well as your blows, and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased mace damage, and a quick health burst regeneration (Health gain: 100, Club: +20, and Blunt: 10% for 60 seconds
- Adrenaline: 60
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Black Metal (x5)
- Lox Pelt (x5)
- Lox Tropy (x1)
Pulsating Earrings
This Trinket in Valheim allows you to listen to the faint echoes of lost souls and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased eitr regeneration (Eitr regen: +25% for 60 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 65
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Carapace (x5)
- Refined Eitr (x5)
- Gjall Trophy (x1)
Resounding Shackle
This Trinket is a razor-sharp ankle chain and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased slash damage and a quick burst of stamina regeneration (Stamina gain: 100, and Slash: +10% regen: +25% for 60 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 75
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Refined Eitr (x5)
- Scale Hide (x5)
- Mandible (x1)
- Seeker Trophy (x1)
Jörmundling
This Trinket contains the screams of the tortured and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: Increased elemental and blood magic skill, and a quick burst of eitr regeneration (Eitr gain: 100, Elemental Magic: +20, and Blood Magic: +20 for 60 seconds)
- Adrenaline: 70
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Flametal (x5)
- Refined Eitr (x5)
- Bloodstone (x1)
- Fallen Valkyrie Trophy (x1)
Brimstone
This Trinket is warm, as if filled with a lifesblood of its own, and provides the following bonuses:
- Adrenaline effect: A quick burst of both health and stamina regeneration (Health gain: 100 and Stamina: 100)
- Adrenaline: 100
You will need the following resources to craft it:
- Flametal (x5)
- Sulfur (x5)
- Molten Core (x1)
- Morgen Trophy (x1)
Note: The Trinkets in Valheim can only be obtained via "Publk Test". The final update will be rolled out at a later date.
