All Valheim bosses in order, and how to summon them

There are a total of seven bosses in Valheim, with likely one more planned to be added when the Deep North biome is introduced. Of course, we can't say that with utmost certainty, but since each biome has a boss, the developers are likely to follow suit. With the community always looking for a challenge or discovering a new method to cheese the AI, it makes sense.

Ad

On that note, some bosses are a lot easier than others. This mostly has to do with the biome in which they are located and the setting of the fight itself. If you're new to the game or have a few hours invested, by now Elkthyr is slain, and you've developed a taste for battle; which is good as you'll be seeing a lot of it as you work your way toward defeating Fader.

Ad

Trending

How to summon all bosses in Valheim

Unlike other survival games, progression is linear. This means that until you don't defeat one boss, you will not be able to progress in terms of unlocking certain gear and equipment.

This will make taking on other bosses extremely difficult, but not impossible. If that's your goal, then it's perfectly fine, but dealing with each boss in order makes things easier. That said, here is the order in which you should go about it:

Ad

Eikthyr

The Elder

Bonemass

Moder

Yagluth

The Queen

Fader

With that out of the way, let's talk about how to summon each one and what you need for the process.

Eikthyr

Eikthyr (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

Eikthyr will have to be summoned in the Meadows. This is your starting biome, and it is relatively easy. You will need two Deer Trophies to summon the boss using the Forsaken Altar. They can be obtained by killing Deer. Nothing too difficult for a brave Viking.

Ad

Defeating Eikthyr will allow you to craft the Antler Pickaxe, which in turn will allow you to mine ore to create metal tools, weapons, and armor. This will allow you to take on greater foes with ease.

The Elder

The Elder (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

The Elder will have to be summoned in the Black Forest biome of Valheim. You will need three Ancient Seeds to use the Forsaken Altar. They can be acquired by defeating Greydwarf Brutes and destroying Greydwarf Nests. You should take on The Elder only after you have sufficient armour and weapons, alongside good consumables.

Ad

Once you defeat this boss, you will be able to enter the Sunken Crypts using the Swamp Key. These locations are prime sources for Scrap Iron, which will give you access to Iron, allowing you to craft powerful weapons and armor.

Bonemass

Bonemass (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

Reminiscent of a Great Unclean One from Warhammer 40k, this mass of bones and rot can be summoned in the Swamp biome of Valheim. You will need 10 Withered Bones to summon this monstrosity using the Forsaken Altar. These can be obtained from Chests found within the Swamp biome and from Muddy Scrap Piles.

Ad

Defeating Bonemass will give you a Wishbone, which is a fitting reward coming from a creature made up of bones. It can be used to detect Silver Veins in the Mountain biomes. It'll also help you detect buried Muddy Scrap Piles in the Swamp as well as other buried valuables in the Meadows.

Moder

Moder (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

Often referred to as the mother of all Drakes, Moder is the fourth boss you will need to defeat in Valheim. Unlike the first three bosses, Moder is not grounded. She can fly and attack while being airborne, as well as attack once on the ground. To summon her, you will need to place three Dragon Eggs in the Forsaken Altar. These can be found in Nests located within the Mountain biome.

Ad

Defeating her will reward you with Dragon Tears. These are used in the construction of the Artisan table, which lets you create items such as Black Metal Missile, Wooden Missile, and Mechanical Spring.

Yagluth

Yagluth (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

Found in the Plains biome, this boss in Valheim is a decomposing entity, comprised of a head, arms, legs, and crawls to move forward, much like some of the abominations from Attack on Titan. To summon this ancient fuling spirit, place five Fuling Totems at his Forsaken Altar. They can be found in Fuling Villages, and also drop after defeating Fuling Berserkers.

Ad

Upon defeating Yagluth, you will be rewarded with three Torn Spirits. At first glance, they may not seem very useful, but they will be your access point to the Mislands. Using this resource, you will be able to construct a Wisp Fountain and subsequently collect Wisps. They can then be used to create a Wisplight. This will provide you with a source of illumination to navigate the Mistlands.

The Queen

The Queen (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

Described as a monstrous Seeker Matriarch, this boss is located in the Mistlands. Unlike others, summoning her is a two-step process. You will first need a Sealbreaker, which acts as the key to the entrance of The Queen. It has to be constructed via the Galdr Table using Sealbreaker Fragments. Once you defeat her, she can be summoned again by using three Seeker Soldier Trophies.

Ad

Once you defeat The Queen, you will be rewarded with five Majestic Carapaces. At first glance, this may seem like a rather odd item to have, but its utility cannot be stressed enough. Using it, you will be able to upgrade your Artisan Table, which in turn will allow you to build mighty Drakkar ships. They are the only seafaring vessels that can withstand the boiling waters of the Ashlands,

Fader

Ad

Fader (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing || YouTube/Waffles)

The seventh and final boss in Valheim, Fader, is located in the Ashlands. This hellscape is the latest biome to be introduced, but it will not be the last, as aforementioned. Fader can best be described as a charred, skeletal dragon that emanates a green glow. Emerald Flame's summoning altar, used to summon him, can be found in a coliseum-like structure in the Ashlands biome.

Ad

To summon Fader, you will need three Bells. They will have to be crafted at the Black Forge, using Bell Fragments that can be obtained from Charred Fortresses. Once you're ready to summon him, place the Bells around the coliseum. Once Fader has been defeated, you will receive the Fader Relic. The item has no utility as of now, but should be useful in some way once the Deep North update goes live.

Ad

Read more Valheim articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More