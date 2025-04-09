How to craft the Drakkar ship in Valheim 

The Drakkar ship in Valheim is the newest kid on the block and is sturdy as a rock. It is the only boat capable of traversing the boiling waters of the Ashlands without being damaged. You can, of course, use a Longship, but having to stop to repair it now and then is going to be a sheer nuisance.

Drakkars are massive, not only in terms of size but also in hit points. With 3,000 to spare, Longships pale in comparison. These vessels also offer high speed with exceptional storage capacity, allowing you to haul cargo over long distances. However, they are expensive to build and have less agility compared to the Longship.

Of course, depending on the task at hand, the Drakkar will be more suitable for the job. With all this in mind, let's take a look at how to build the Drakkar ship in Valheim.

Everything you need to build a Drakkar ship in Valheim

The Ashlands are a perilous place (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

You need four crafting materials to build the Drakkar ship in Valheim. Some are easier to get than others, but that's the price you pay when you want to travel to the Ashlands safely.

To start, you need Iron Nails (100), which can be crafted at the Forge using Iron Ingots. They can be smelted using Scrap Iron and/or Iron Ore, which can be obtained from Muddy Scrap Piles and Fishing, respectively. They can then be refined to craft Iron Ingots using the Smelter. You need a total of 10 Iron Ingots to get the required amount of Iron Nails.

Next up on the list is the Ceramic Plate (30). This can be made from Black Marble, which can be found in the Mistlands and then crafted at the Artisan Table.

The Mislands are a dangerous place (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

You also need Fine Wood (50). This can be obtained by felling Birch and/or Oak either in the Plains or Meadows.

You have to summon and defeat Elkthyr in Valheim to get access to Antler Pickaxe, which will then allow you to eventually craft a Bronze Axe, which will be needed to chop down the aforementioned trees.

The last crafting material needed to build the Drakkar ship in Valheim is Yggdrasil Wood (50). You will need a Black Metal Axe to chop Yggdrasil Shoots to get the aforementioned resource. The tool can be found in the Mistlands.

Once you've gotten everything, you can build the Drakkar ship in Valheim with ease and use it to haul cargo and players across long distances. Keep in mind that since this is a late-gate ship, getting it will take a lot of time, prerequisites, and effort. Don't rush the process, the same way you wouldn't want to rush leaving your first island in Valheim.

To recap, you need the following crafting materials to build a Drakkar ship in Valheim:

Iron Nails (100)

Ceramic Plate (30)

Fine Wood (50)

Yggdrasil Wood (50)

Keep in mind that collecting these crafting materials will take some time. Don't expect to have the Drakkar up and floating within a few hours' worth of gameplay.

Longship vs Drakkar: Which one is faster in Valheim?

Longships are fast, but Drakkars are sturdier (Image via Iron Gate Studios)

With the Drakkar and Longship being late-game content, you might be interested in knowing which one is faster.

While the Drakkar ship in Valheim is fast, the Longship is just a bit faster with better maneuverability. The crafting materials needed to build one are also significantly less tedious to collect.

The only trade-off is that the Drakkar ship in Valheim offers three times more hit points than a Longship, making it extremely sturdy. Unless you deliberately seek to destroy the ship, it can take a severe beating and still stay afloat.

