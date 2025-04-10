Valheim: Everything known about The Deep North update

The Deep North update for Valheim will introduce the last biome to the game and the subsequent release of v1.0. It has been a long road in the making, and the game will finally exit Early Access once The Deep North has been added. In terms of what we can expect, the developers haven't given away much at all.

That said, there are a few takeaway points that can be speculated upon thanks to the videos that feature Hervor Bloodtooth and her voyage to The Deep North. Here is everything we know about Valheim's The Deep North update.

Note: Parts of this article will be based on speculation.

The Deep North will introduce Valheim v1.0

Let's start with what we can confirm based on the blog. The Deep North update will bring Valheim into v1.0. As mentioned by the developers, this update will also introduce overall content for all biomes. This will ensure that players will have an incentive to start anew and use their accumulated experience to master The Deep North.

Much like the Ashlands, The Deep North will be difficult. However, it will not be a step-up in difficulty, but rather a parallel side-step. There will be areas within The Deep North that are peaceful, while others will be challenging, to say the least.

There's not much information about the potential challenges, but we do know that the landscape in The Deep North changes drastically.

As seen in the videos "Valheim: The Voyage of Hervor Bloodtooth" parts one through three, we can see a lot of environmental hazards. For starters, in part one, we can see the bay is covered in thick floating ice. These will likely damage ships, including the mighty Drakkar in Valheim.

In the second part, we see Hervor Bloodtooth go ashore, where she finds what seems to be Seals. They are friendly by the looks of it and will offer valuable resources to players if they are killed. Hervor Bloodtooth even says:

"I should be able to gather some valuable resources from them if I need to. It's my survival or theirs, after all."

In the third video, we can see that the land is covered in fog. Visibility is rather limited, and even the rays of the rising Sun cannot pierce through them. The land, trees, and everything are covered in snow, and there's a perpetual blizzard that shows no sign of stopping. We all get to see a Greydwarf that has been frozen solid.

This all indicates that cold is going to be a major factor to contend with in The Deep North. If enemies can be frozen solid, you best believe that as a player, you, too, will be susceptible to the forces of nature.

That is everything we know for the time being. We can expect more development blogs and videos to be posted soon. These will give us more insight into what we can expect to see as Valheim transitions to v1.0.

