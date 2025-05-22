Valheim teases upcoming interim update before Deep North

Valheim's Deep North will be the last biome introduced in the game and will mark the title's departure from early access. We've seen glimpses of the Deep North through artwork, and of course, through the eye of Hervor Bloodtooth, a brave adventurer who dared to explore the biome. We've also seen two new creatures: Seal and Elaking, and potential new building parts.

The community is undoubtedly excited for this update, as it won't just incorporate a new biome but also build upon older ones in certain ways. However, before it comes to fruition, we'll be getting yet another major QOL update very soon. No timeline has been given, but we have some information about what to expect.

Valheim's Deep North can wait; slopes are a priority!

Why would a creature carry a lantern? (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

The Valheim update currently in development will introduce a major QOL improvement to the game: fighting on slopes. If you're a newcomer, this may not seem like much, but if you've been mauled by Wolves in the Mountains biomes before, you know just how much this is needed.

To elaborate, fighting on slopes or sloped terrain is extremely difficult when using a melee weapon. Most of the time, your weapon would miss the enemy if they are lower than you on the slope. If you're using weapons like the Stagbreaker (which can be crafted after you defeat Elkthyr), you may have more luck in combat. However, it's very iffy to say the least.

Thankfully, it's being addressed soon, alongside combat mechanics, which will also be improved. This is what developer Iron Gate Studio had to say:

"Besides the Deep North, we have a reveal for you as well! We’re also working on a smaller update, which will be released before the Deep North, that focuses on improving Valheim’s combat mechanics. And yes, that includes at last fixing slope fighting!"

Björn to be wild! (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

In addition to QOL improvements focused on combat, a new armor set will also be introduced. It appears to be crafted from the bones of a creature, giving off a very primal appearance. It's hard to tell what it could be, but it does look aesthetic, in a morbid Viking way.

That's everything we know about the upcoming update for Valheim. We can expect more details to be shared next month, as Iron Gate Studio usually provides an update on development on a monthly basis. Until then, you can always keep busy by building that perfect base in a biome of your choice.

