5 features we want to see in Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update

Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update will be the final push out of early access. We don't have a release date, but we do know that the developers are working on it as we speak. This will also be the last biome added to the game as per the developers' statement. They will also tweak aspects of the title, giving older players a reason to return and start over from scratch.

However, with development still underway, not much is known about the final plans. Nevertheless, that doesn't stop us from envisioning what new features the Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update could have in store for brave explorers.

Here are five features that would do well in Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update

Improved Farming

Green as far as the eyes can see (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Farming is one of the most relaxing things to do in Valheim if you have the resources required to build a farm. Once up and running, you'll have a near-endless supply of consumables. However, this is very time-consuming, as having to plant one crop at a time is tedious. Introducing a system where players could bulk-plant would be a time-saver.

Furthermore, with the Deep North being cold and frigid, allowing the construction of a greenhouse to grow crops would be nice. Perhaps the growth speed of plants can be reduced, given the cold, but it would allow players to farm in any weather condition. This has the potential to become one of the most sought-after features in Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update.

New Creatures (friendly and hostile)

The Deep North should have a host of new creatures (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

We've seen a Seal appear in the Deep North teasers, but that's about it. We did see a strange creature lurking far behind Hervor Bloodtooth in the latest teaser, but we don't know what that is. On that note, I know for a fact that there will be new Creatures in the Deep North, but hopefully, we get more than a few.

With this being the last biome added to the game, having a dozen or so new Creatures would be nice. Perhaps two of these could be tameable, while the others remain wild and ferocious.

More Quests and objectives

Having more objectives would be nice (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

If you've been playing Valheim for a while, you would have completed Hildir's Quests. These are channeling and perhaps the only Quests we come across in-game. Being of the survival genre, it's understandable why Quests are lacking, but having more of them to fulfill will give players something to do.

The same can be said for objectives. If new players had some to achieve, for which they could get a small reward, it would incentivize gameplay. Rather than merely running around and leveling up, they would have a goal to work towards —not just beating bosses, but a more holistic approach to gameplay. Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update would benefit from this change.

Achievements

Achievements would be nice to have (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update would greatly benefit from Steam achievements. There's nothing more rewarding and satisfying than seeing a notification pop up letting you know you've achieved something in-game. It would give veterans a good reason to come back to the title and play it from scratch to get them.

Variety of Ocean Biomes

Oceans to explore and treasures to uncover (Image via Coffee Stain Publishing)

Valheim's Deep North (1.0) update would do well by introducing more variety to Ocean Biomes. It'll give players a reason to build study ships like the Drakkar. However, these sub-oceanic biomes would be more of a filler than actual biomes in the true sense.

It would be nice to see coral reefs and other types of shallow oceans, as they will add more flavor to the game. New resources could perhaps also be introduced, making it worthwhile for players to explore. After all, given the title's setting, exploration is a huge part of it, and seeing newer ocean types would make exploring worth it.

