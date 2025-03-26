All WoW Classic Dungeons by level, explored

The vanilla WoW Classic experience has quite a few dungeons, with more added as the game expanded. Today, we’re focusing on the specific vanilla experience, for players on the Classic servers going from 1-60. This isn’t a guide for getting through the dungeons. Instead, it’s general advice on when and where to go. After all, dungeons are one of the best, safest places to level — provided your allies are all working together.

Ad

WoW Classic dungeons have some of the best loot, and useful quests to complete for exp and other rewards. However, if you’re on the Classic Hardcore servers, it might not be worth it. Never count out you or a party member doing something foolish, pulling extra enemies, and wiping. There are areas much safer to go to instead of dungeons. If you’re curious about dungeon crawling, though, we’re here to help.

Ad

Trending

All WoW Classic dungeons, sorted by level range

WoW Classic dungeons offer players a way to grind up exp, farm powerful loot, and complete quests without having to worry so much about things like being ganked (killed by other players) on PVP servers. You can’t start doing dungeons until you’re roughly level 13-15, depending on your faction/location.

For the Horde, it all begins with Ragefire Chasm, down in Orgrimmar's "The Cleft of Shadow" area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Horde, for example, has a dungeon right inside their capital city, Orgrimmar. You can start doing Ragefire Chasm when you hit level 13. You don’t have to get all the quests, but it’s recommended, at any rate. If you’re Alliance, it’s either Wailing Caverns or The Deadmines, depending on where in the world you are.

Ad

Wailing Caverns are more in Horde territory, but as long as it’s not a PVP server, this isn’t an issue. It is, however, an incredibly long trek. The same goes for Horde players who want to head into The Deadmines, which can be found in the Westfall region - Alliance territory.

Thankfully, WoW Classic dungeons are pretty straightforward. However, unlike the modern servers, you won’t have access to the dungeon finder. That is unless you’re playing Cataclysm Classic. If you want a group, check with your guild, or use the LFG/Trade chats to advertise your need for a dungeon group.

Ad

Ragefire Chasm (Horde): Levels 13-18

Levels 13-18 Wailing Caverns: Levels 15-25

Levels 15-25 The Deadmines: Levels 18-23

Levels 18-23 Shadowfang Keep: Levels 22-30

Levels 22-30 The Stockade (Alliance): Levels 22-30

Levels 22-30 Blackfathom Deeps: Levels 24-32

Levels 24-32 Gnomeregan: Levels 29-38

Levels 29-38 Razorfen Kraul: Levels 30-40

Levels 30-40 Razorfen Downs: Levels 40-50

Levels 40-50 Uldaman: Levels 42-52

Levels 42-52 Zul’Farrak: Levels 44-54

Levels 44-54 The Temple of Atal’Hakkar: Levels 50-60

Levels 50-60 Blackrock Depths: Levels 52-60

Levels 52-60 Scholomance: Levels 58-60

Levels 58-60 Stratholme (Live and Undead): Levels 58-60

Levels 58-60 Dire Maul (East, West, North): Levels 58-60

Ad

Later dungeons often have some kind of attunement quest, too — whether it’s to summon a boss like Gahz’rilla in Zul’farrak, or the Shadowforge Key for Blackrock Depths to get past the Shadowforge Doors, there’s often some quest to get through. The late-game dungeons even have quest chains to complete, like Scholomance.

Once you hit level 26 in WoW Classic, dungeons start to take an interesting turn. Something that doesn’t really take place much in the retail game anymore — other than vanilla and The Burning Crusade dungeons for the most part — dungeons begin to have “wings.” They feel like mini-raids, except they’re still quite level-gated.

Ad

The Scarlet Monastery dungeons are up in the northeast corner of the Tirisfal Glades map (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Scarlet Monastery is the first of these dungeons in WoW Classic. Below you’ll see the levels by which you can tackle these. Located in the northeast section of Tirisfal Glades, this massive church is home to four wings, each with a few bosses, and plenty of loot. However, if you want to get to several of the wings in Scarlet Monastery, you need to loot the Scarlet Key in the Library, from Doan’s Strongbox.

Ad

Scarlet Monastery (Levels 26-45)

Graveyard: Levels 28-38

Levels 28-38 Library: Levels 29-39

Levels 29-39 Armory: Levels 32-42

Levels 32-42 Cathedral: Levels 35-45

In Maraudon, things get a bit trickier. Initially, you have access to Wicked Grotto and Foulspore Cavern (Purple and Orange), and you can go through there to get to Inner Maraudon. However, there’s a quest you can complete, The Scepter of Celebras, to gain the ability to create portals that lead to Inner Maraudon. It takes time, but it’s certainly worth it.

Ad

Sure, you could just enter one of the two sides of Maraudon, but why not do the Staff quest instead? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Maraudon (Levels: 46-55)

Ad

Wicked Grotto (Purple): Levels 45-53

Levels 45-53 Foulspore Cavern (Orange): Levels 45-53

Levels 45-53 Earth Song Falls (Inner): Levels 48-57

Blackrock Spire is the last main dungeon of WoW Classic’s vanilla experience that has an attunement. You'll pick up the quest Seal of Ascension in Lower Blackrock Spire, and completing it will give you a powerful ring, as well as access to Upper Blackrock Spire. You can even use the ring to summon Vaelan to help you fight Warchief Rend Blackhand.

Ad

Blackrock Spire (Levels 55-60)

LBRS (Lower): Levels 55-60

Levels 55-60 UBRS (Upper): Levels 58-60

However, if you’re playing on the Season of Discovery servers, there is a new, exclusive dungeon, Demon Fall Canyon. It’s located in southwest Ashenvale and is for Level 58-60 players. Paladins will need to head here if they want the Truthbearer Class Weapon.

Check out our other WoW Classic guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback