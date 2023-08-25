5 WoW Classic Hardcore quests you should avoid

WoW Classic Hardcore has some quests you must never take on - not alone. Quite a few zones in the game would swarm you under with enemies that constantly spawned or showed up in huge groups. That made soloing some of these missions difficult at best. It's not unheard of for players to die repeatedly trying to complete some of these in the later portions of the Classic experience.

With that in mind, this is not a complete list of quests you should avoid. I picked the most frustrating ones, which killed me the most in my time in Vanilla/Classic. However, one must never be taken since it will kill you as a part of the mission. Here are some dangerous WoW Classic Hardcore tasks to avoid.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. A player may try to attempt these quests if they wish to.

Scarlet Diversions and 4 other WoW Classic Hardcore quests to avoid

1) Pawn Captures Queen (Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater)

Pawn Takes Queen in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Frankly, Un'Goro Crater is one of my least favorite Vanilla zones. If the huge, patrolling dinosaurs weren't enough, you're in dangerous territory anytime you head into a cave. You dive deep into a Qiraji Hive, and no matter what I play, this task kills me at least once. It's a must-avoid in WoW Classic Hardcore, especially if you play solo.

Even if this mission is conned green to you, you can still die quickly here. Qiraji bugs will bombard you, and it's not uncommon to see 5-7 bugs hassling you simultaneously. Avoid quests in caves at all times if you want to be safe.

2) The Bloodsail Buccaneers (Stranglethorn Vale)

The Bloodsail Buccaneers in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Speaking of overwhelming numbers, Stranglethorn Vale's The Bloodsail Buccaneers quests in WoW Classic Hardcore can swiftly be the doom of any player. It's not a challenging quest chain. It is frustrating to go down into a ship as the last part. You have nowhere to hide, being constantly assaulted by pirates.

Unless you've built yourself to handle multiple enemies at once, you should not, under any circumstances, do quests like this alone in WoW Classic Hardcore. As a group, it's not so bad, but alone? Find somewhere else to level up at. It's fitting that the original Hardcore server was named for these pirates.

3) Mor'ladim (Duskwood, Alliance)

Mor'ladim in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mor'ladim is a quest I've only done a handful of times as someone who plays WoW Classic Hardcore primarily as a Horde player. It's incredible from a lore perspective, but the final battle should not be taken on alone. I highly recommend a group if you insist on exploring Duskwood at all. I'm not a fan of this zone as a hub.

Exploring it from a lore perspective or admiring the scenery? Absolutely. Perhaps the only class that can have an easy time is a Priest or Hunter, but it will take an immense amount of time waiting on mana regen. However, this boss is incredibly difficult and not to be taken lightly.

4) Scarlet Diversions (Tirisfal Glades, Horde)

Scarlet Diversions in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This quest, however, I've done almost every time I've played through Classic World of Warcraft. I will be avoiding it for WoW Classic Hardcore, however. While it might not seem like a big deal to light a tent on fire, this is a Scarlet Crusade area. That means there will always be at least one enemy around - usually more.

Even if you can slowly remove them, more are always on the way or respawning. It's such an infuriating area, like many Scarlet Crusade quests are. I cannot stress enough that you should avoid quests like this one as a solo endeavor.

5) Meet at the Grave (Winterspring, Tanaris)

Meet at the Grave in WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This quest speaks for itself. To complete this mission, handed out in Winterspring, you must drink a potion that immediately kills you. This isn't a fake death, either - you die. If you decide to drink it, you will perish and end your run. There's nothing else to say about it - working on this task in WoW Classic Hardcore will end your time in the game.

This is only a handful of amazing things you can do in WoW Classic Hardcore. Be careful, no matter what class you play in, and you can get to the end. If you want to see our tier list of character classes, you can find it here.