WoW Classic: How to feed your pet

If you want to play as a Hunter in WoW Classic of any flavor, you need to make sure you feed your pet. That’s how you keep your pet loyal and happy. Feeding ensures that pets keep obeying your commands, while also preventing them from ultimately abandoning you. That is a consequence you could be faced with, depending on which version of World of Warcraft Classic you’re playing. It is an important part of the game, but it’s also very easy to manage.

Whether you’re playing WoW Classic progression servers, Cataclysm, or Season of Discovery, feeding your pet will all essentially be the same. The only aspect that will change is the types of pets you have access to, and the foods you can feed them. That’s not a major issue, anyway.

How to feed your pet in WoW Classic

The most important part of feeding your pet in WoW Classic is to make sure you have the right food type for your pet. You can easily check this. Open your character menu and select the Pet tab. Look at the top right of your pet’s portrait, and you’ll see a little dog biscuit (in modern Classic) or a little face on the left side (in other Classic versions). Highlight that, and you’ll see the type of food your pet can eat.

If you're on an older edition of Classic, look on the left side of this window to find a little face icon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That said, the food needs to be near the level of your pet. You can’t just give a level 85 pet level 30 food. They won’t accept it. In older versions of Classic (3.0.2 and earlier), Loyalty is an important part. Feeding your pet, as well as using it and keeping it around, will help.

Rank: XP Gain Required: Time Required: Unruly (2) 5% of Hunter's XP at current level 0 Minutes Submissive (3) 5% of Hunter's XP at current level 30 Minutes Dependable (4) 5% of Hunter's XP at current level 45 Minutes Faithful (5) 5% of Hunter's XP at current level 60 Minutes Best Friend (6) 5% of Hunter's XP at current level 90 Minutes

What I recommend is putting the Feed Pet spell (found under Beast Mastery in your skills), and putting it on one of your hotbars. I also recommend putting the food of choice nearby, so you can tap, tap, done. To feed your pet in WoW Classic, select the Feed Pet spell, and select the appropriate food type.

In modern instances of WoW Classic — Cataclysm for example — when you feed a pet, it just gives it a heal. This is still important, but not nearly as important as in Season of Discovery or the Progression servers.

In our example from Cataclysm Classic, my Ravager eats Meat. I’ll give you a few examples of other potential diets below from the WoW Classic days, but to double-check, always look in-game to see what you need to feed your pet.

Bats - Fruit, Fungus

Bears - Fruit, Fungus, Cheese, Bread, Meat, Fish

Boars - Fruit, Fungus, Cheese, Bread, Meat, Fish

Carrion Birds (aka Vultures) - Meat, Fish

Cats (including lions and sabers) - Meat, Fish

Crabs - Bread, Fruit, Fish, Fungus

Crocolisks - Meat, Fish

Gorillas - Fungus, Fruit

Hyenas - Fruit, Meat

Owls - Meat

Raptors - Meat

Scorpids - Meat

Spiders - Meat

Tallstriders (aka Striders) - Fruit, Fungus

Turtles - Fruit, Fungus, Fish

Wind Serpents - Bread, Fish, Cheese

Wolves (including Worgs) - Meat

If the version of WoW Classic you’re playing is older than 4.1, you also have to look at Pet Happiness. If they are happy — which can be seen by the icon next to your pet in the UI, and in the Pet tab — they gain +25% damage. Unhappy Pets deal 25% less damage. Feed your pet and keep them happy, and you’ll be one step closer to being a Master Hunter.

