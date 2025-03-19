WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 8 receives release date and content reveal

Although the WoW Classic Season of Discovery servers aren’t closing down anytime soon, Phase 8 is on the way this April. Revealed by the Blizzard developers over social media, it’s going to finally be time to take the fight to the Scarlet Enclave, in an encounter that was teased back when the Season of Discovery was first unveiled. The Scarlet Enclave has always looked like it should be a raid, but until now, it was always just a series of connected dungeons.

Ad

The developers also revealed, in addition to the Scarlet Enclave raid, some outdoor content, as well as some classes being able to potentially unlock an incredible legendary weapon. There’s plenty to be excited about when WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 8 launches on April 8, 2025.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 8 launches in April 2025 with new content

There’s so much great WoW Classic content out there right now, and Season of Discovery Phase 8 only adds to it. If you aren’t up for Cataclysm Classic, Classic Hardcore, or the 20th Anniversary Progression servers, it might be time to return to the Season of Discovery and catch up so you can take part in the new content releasing on April 8 and 10, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first date (April 8, 2025) adds outdoor content ahead of the actual raid itself. Players will be able to infiltrate the town of New Avalon, a town connected to the Scarlet Enclave itself. Players will be able to pick up some new profession recipes here, as they befriend the citizens of this town and avoid suspicion. There will be other rewards possible here as well, not just crafting recipes.

However, April 10, 2025 is when the big content comes to WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 8. The content for Scarlet Enclave and the new questline will be available at 1 pm PDT, globally. If you’re a Warrior, Hunter, or Paladin, you’ll be able to undertake a quest to restore a “fallen weapon to its former glory.” It sounds like Ashbringer to me!

Ad

The real question is whether you have what it takes to take the Corrupted Ashbringer, and bring it back to the light, as it was always meant to be. Right now, it’s not known how you will start this WoW Classic SoD Phase 8 quest, but it may begin with simply getting the weapon to drop. Once we know more, we’ll go into further detail.

However, the Scarlet Enclave raid itself is a fascinating instance. A splinter faction of the Scarlet Crusade needs the players’ help to fight off a truly sinister evil within Tyr’s Hand. The Scarlet Enclave is overrun with evil, and it’s up to the players to reclaim it for good — also to claim amazing loot along the way. There will be eight bosses and new eight-piece armor sets to unlock along the way.

Ad

Check out our other WoW Classic guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback