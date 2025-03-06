WoW Classic 20th Anniversary progression servers Phase 3 release date and content revealed

WoW Classic’s 20th Anniversary Fresh start servers have proved popular, and Phase 3 is getting ready to kick off now that the release date has been given. Phase 2 introduced plenty of content on its own, but the raids and rewards will be growing. In particular, Level 50 class quests and several reputation grinds will be made available — and that’s not all. A raid is being added to the game, as well as a familiar Molten Core mechanic to make things just a little bit easier.

Ad

One of the things that can make WoW Classic feel more enjoyable than retail is how much there is to do, and the Fresh servers for the 20th Anniversary are no exception. Sometimes, it’s just nice to grind back through the game the way it “used to be.” Here’s what’s coming to Phase 3 when the March 20, 2025 release date hits.

What content will be available in WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Phase 3?

The WoW Classic Fresh start Phase 3 will begin on March 20, 2025, and with it comes a raid, class quests, Warsong Gulch Reputation, and more. Below, you will find a complete list of everything that will be made available to you when the update hits:

Ad

Trending

Blackwing Lair raid (Level 60)

Level 50 Class Quests

Warsong Gulch Reputation list

Eternal Quintessence (Molten Core)

Darkmoon Faire

Nefarian awaits at the end of Blackwing Lair (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you’re properly attuned, you’ll be able to take part in Blackwing Lair, which is the next raid for WoW Classic. Found at the top of Blackrock Spire, it features eight deadly bosses but also allows you to continue the grind for your Tier 2 armor set for all classes. The Legs are still found on Ragnaros, and the Helmets are still found on Onyxia. The following bosses are available to battle in Blackwing Lair:

Ad

Razorgore the Untamed

Vaelastrasz the Corrupt

Broodlord Lashlayer

Firemaw, Ebonroc, and Flamegore

Chromaggus

Nefarian

Among other things, you can unlock the Eternal Quintessence through the Hydraxion Waterlords faction. This item lets you douse the various fiery runes found in Molten Core so you can unlock the Majordomo Executus fight. Speaking of reputation grinds, you can also work on your reputation (and claim rewards) from the following factions:

Argent Dawn

Silverwing Sentinels (Alliance only)

Thorium Brotherhood

Timbermaw Hold

Warsong Outriders (Horde only)

Ad

These reputation grinds won't complete themselves — it's time to get to work! (Image via Blizzard Enteratinment)

You can also take on your Level 50 Class Quests! Each class has one available at a class trainer in one of the major cities. Ultimately, this will lead you to the Temple of Atal’Hakkar (Sunken Temple) in the Swamp of Sorrows at the end of the quest chain. There are worthwhile rewards at the end, so take the time to do this.

Ad

Finally, the Darkmoon Faire event is also on the way. It features a wide array of fun mini-games and rewards to collect, found in Mulgore and Elwynn Forest. Then, two weeks later, on April 3, PVP Honor Rank 11 cap will be removed, and Arathi Basin, the popular 15 vs. 15 battleground will open up.

Looks like WoW Classic Fresh start Phase 3 is going to be pretty exciting, and you don’t have long to wait, so if you aren’t quite ready, it’s time to catch up.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback