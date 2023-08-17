An old Destiny 2 Exotic will receive a new and complex catalyst in Season 22

When it comes to Destiny 2 Exotic weapons, catalysts are very important. While most of the weapons in-game have a catalyst at this point, there are some that don't. However, as was noticed in the newest blog post revealed by Bungie, the developers will be adding a complex catalyst to one of the oldest Exotic weapons in the game. The catalyst is being dubbed complex one because it involves different animations.

Almost every Exotic catalyst in Destiny 2 enhances the weapons by either enhancing the overall damage output or by adding certain debuffs that affect the target.

With that said, here's everything that's been revealed so far about the newest catalyst that's set to join the ranks in Season 22.

Destiny 2 Exotic Monte Carlo to get a new catalyst in Season 22

The Monte Carlo is one of the oldest Destiny 2 Exotic weapons in the game. Originally, this weapon was introduced in Destiny 1 and later added to the sequel during the Forsaken expansion in Season of the Undying.

This is the only weapon in the game that comes with a bayonet attached to it. So far, this bayonet has been completely unusable and is a cosmetic feature only. However, with the arrival of the new catalyst in Season 22, this bayonet will be usable.

Although the developers have not revealed what this catalyst exactly does, they've revealed a video wherein they showcase the weapon itself.

A few buffs do appear on the left side of the screen, and the player is seen stabbing an enemy with the bayonet on the Monte Carlo.

Furthermore, while most of the Destiny 2 Exotic Weapon catalysts are passively activated, the new Monte Carlo catalyst for Season 22 might have some sort of requirement in order to be activated. The developers haven't revealed any details whatsoever about the same.

However, considering that there's just one week left in the current season, players will receive more information, possibly during the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023 or once Season 22 goes live.

As for unlocking the catalyst, it will probably be done through a catalyst quest that Banshee-44 hands out.

Alternatively, Bungie could just give out this catalyst to players who already have the Monte Carlo unlocked and available in their vaults.

To conclude, the new Destiny 2 Exotic catalyst for Monte Carlo is one of the many features that players will be looking forward to in the upcoming season.

Hopefully, it will add some value to the weapon rather than turning out to be just another feature that no one uses in the game at all.