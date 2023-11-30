"Another Bungie cashgrab bait" Reddit reacts to the new Destiny 2 starter pack

There has always been a debate about Destiny 2's learning curve with respect to new players. With the lack of a huge chunk of some of the initial expansions in the game, new players who join the game at this point will have a hard time grasping the lore, which happens to be one of the unique selling points of the game. However, the studio launched a brand new starter pack, which is aimed at new players.

This Destiny 2 starter pack instantly unlocks a few Exotic weapons and is also giving players access to an Exotic ship and a sparrow. Veterans of the game have termed this borderline pay-to-win, with some talking about it as a cash grab.

Destiny 2 starter pack harshly criticized by players on Reddit

For context, this Destiny 2 starter pack, which is being sold at $14.99 across all platforms, gives players access to the Sleeper Simulant, Ruinous Effigy, and Traveler's Chosen. Apart from that, players will also receive an Ascendant Shard, 1 Enhancement Prism, 50 Enhancement Cores, and 125,000 Glimmer.

Following its release, players on Reddit said that Bungie was desperate to make up for the 45% they lost with respect to the Lightfall sales. This has invited a lot of criticism from the players for a while now, and many are upset with the recent direction that the studio has taken.

The overall sentiment is that the shortfall in the Destiny 2 Lightfall revenue projection could be attributed to the poor reception of the expansion. Truth be told, there was a lot riding on it, and Bungie missed the mark completely.

This expansion was considered one of the most important expansions in the game, but the developers did not include those in the expansion storyline at all.

Not only that, the developers didn't explain the implications of the Veil. They did that at a later point, and the content was locked behind a season, and that too in the form of audio logs.

With the battle against the Witness soon approaching and the Veil being a very important artifact in the entire storyline, locking up the lore behind a season and then including it as audio logs was something that did not sit well with the players at all.

With respect to the starter pack, players feel that it's overpriced, especially when most of the items, especially the currencies, can be easily earned in the game.

Many have found it absurd and are extremely unhappy with the way Bungie is going about the new players at this point in time. For context, the materials that are included in the starter pack aren't enough to masterwork even one piece of armor in the game.

Overall, it looks like this Destiny 2 starter pack has missed its mark with the player base completely. With The Final Shape delayed by four months, it will be interesting to see how the developers retain the playerbase in the months to come.